Bellway West Midlands is offering purchasers the huge saving either through a mortgage subsidy, or a deposit contribution, or towards extras or upgrades inside the home.

Bellway has designed the offer, which launched on 1 May and runs until 30 June, to give house-hunters a helping hand to buy a new-build home in the way that suits them best.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “This initiative has been launched to provide our buyers with the chance to save up to £20,000 when purchasing a new-build home from Bellway.

“When we ran a mortgage contribution offer at the beginning of the year it was very well-received and helped many people to buy their first home or to move to another home to better meet their needs.

“We launched ‘Your Home, Your Way’ after receiving feedback from our customers, who told us that they would greatly benefit from flexible incentives. Everyone’s circumstances are different so we set out to find a way to help as many potential customers as possible.

“Buyers can take advantage of a contribution towards mortgage payments, if they want to keep their monthly outgoings lower – or they can have a lump sum boost to their deposit if they want to move without having to spend more time saving. Or they can access up to £20,000 to put towards extras or upgrades, such as more premium flooring, tiling and lighting to help style their new home however they wish.

“In addition to these savings, purchasers have the peace of mind of knowing they are buying a home from a company which has been awarded five-star status with the Home Builders Federation for the seventh year running. This coveted rating means that more than 90 per cent of customers say they would recommend Bellway to a friend.”