New public open space provides tranquil focal point at Chesterfield housing development

These pictures show how well-advanced work is the development, where 70 per cent of properties for sale have now been reserved and 111 of the 220 homes planned are now completed.

One of the features that is attracting attention is the large pond, which lies near the site entrance off Derby Road, and which can be crossed on foot via a boardwalk with a viewing platform.

When complete, the development will also include a tree-lined footpath through the centre of the site, and additional areas of landscaped open space.

Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, Adam Champion, said: “Many visitors have commented on how attractive the pond at Curzon Park is.

“People appreciate the areas of green open space we are providing here, and the boardwalk across the water makes an interesting diversion for anyone taking a stroll around the development.

“Work is well advanced here and we have completed on 111 properties. The new residents have already started to build a community and that will grow stronger I’m sure as we go on to complete the development.”

Bellway is building 169 new homes for private sale at Curzon Park, alongside 53 affordable homes available through low-cost rent or as starter homes.

The new homes at Curzon Park have generated more than £420,000 in investment for the area’s infrastructure by Bellway as part of the planning agreement, with funds being spent on improvements to the A61.

There’s currently a choice of four and five-bedroom houses and a three-bedroom bungalow available to reserve at Curzon Park, with prices starting from £259,950.