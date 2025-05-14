New £5.4m development delivers 26 affordable homes in Chesterfield

The former unused land off Swaddale Avenue has been transformed into a thriving community of 26 affordable homes. The development, officially opened by Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) in partnership with MyPad, breathes new life into the disused space, providing much-needed affordable housing in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

The thoughtfully-designed scheme offers a range of homes, including two-bed bungalows, and two and three-bed houses to rent or purchase via shared ownership. The affordable rent homes have been let to people on Chesterfield Borough Council’s housing waiting list, and will be managed by NCHA. All but the final few homes are already occupied.

The homes have been built sensitively and with energy efficiency in mind. Built by MyPad and designed by Player Roberts and Bell Architects, the homes have been given an energy rating of 'B'.

The new scheme was officially opened with a celebration event to mark the completion of the development and the positive impact it will have on the local community. It was attended by representatives from Chesterfield Borough Council and MyPad.

Interior shot of a kitchen/diner in a three-bedroom semi-detached house

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and member for the Brimington South ward, said: “We are really pleased to see residents moving into their new homes after NCHA completed their development here in Chesterfield.

“These homes provide a range of affordable options for residents and give them the opportunity to either rent a property or get their foot on the housing ladder. The development has also brought a mix of housing types to the area, including sought after bungalows.

“As a council it is one of our main priorities to increase the number of affordable homes in the area and have a strong relationship with housing providers like NCHA who can help us to achieve this.

“I would like to thank NCHA for investing in our borough, our residents and communities, and I look forward to many more successful developments coming to life in the future.”

Shared ownership homes in Chesterfield

This £5.4 million initiative was made possible through a collaborative funding effort between NCHA and Homes England, which aligns with NCHA's Strategic Partnership for 2021-2028, aimed at delivering affordable housing across the East Midlands.

Allan Fisher, NCHA’s Director of Development and Sustainability, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “We’re delighted to be building much-needed affordable homes in Chesterfield, where demand for quality housing continues to grow. These new homes are part of our commitment to invest in the area and build a strong portfolio of affordable, sustainable homes that support local communities.”

The transformation of the site represents a significant step towards addressing the ongoing need for affordable, well managed housing in Chesterfield.