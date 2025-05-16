New partnership to deliver accessible homes for Chellaston

Work has begun on eight new high-quality, sustainable bungalows in Chellaston. Developed by Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) in partnership with Scope Construction (Scope), the scheme will offer much-needed affordable housing for local people.

Sited on Henshall Drive, the development will include eight EPC A rated bungalows built to M4 (2) Building Regulations for accessibility. Four homes will be available for shared ownership – part rent, part buy - and the remaining four will be let at a social rent by South Derbyshire District Council. The homes are expected to be complete early 2026.

Designed by Pelham, there’s a special focus to make these new homes energy efficient. This will reduce their carbon footprint and ensure they meet modern environmental standards. The homes will be completely gas-free, and fitted with air-source heat pumps, PV solar panels and EV charging points. The walls, floors and ceilings are filled with thick insulation and the windows are argon filled to keep the warm air in.

The scheme will bring an area of brownfield land into positive use for much-needed affordable housing and has been designed to blend sensitively with the local community.

Breaking ground at Henshall Drive in Chellaston

NCHA and Scope recently met with South Derbyshire District Council for a tour of the site.

Cllr Gordon Rhind, Chair of the Housing and Community Services Committee at South Derbyshire District Council, said: “These new bungalows will be a huge benefit to our local community, providing affordable living, as well high quality, sustainable properties, that by their building standards alone, ensure residents can live in a warm, secure home.”

Claudine Edwards, New Business and Development Manager at NCHA, said: “This development reflects our commitment to building homes that are both affordable and environmentally friendly, in line with our sustainability targets. We’re proud to bring this new housing scheme to Chellaston, addressing local housing needs while paving the way for a sustainable future.”

Maz Patel, Managing Director of Loughborough based, Scope Construction, said: "It is great to be on site today to officially break ground on our first project for NCHA and fantastic to see the rapid progress we have already made in the ground. Scope is committed to helping housing associations and local authorities to deliver affordable and sustainable housing across the East Midlands. We look forward to working with NCHA and Pelham to deliver these bungalows, which will be highly energy efficient and accessible homes. We hope it will be the first of many projects we deliver together."

The scheme contributes to NCHA‘s Strategic Partnership with Homes England, to deliver new, affordable homes across the East Midlands.