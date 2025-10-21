Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

St Mary and All Saints Church’s churchyard, Church Way, Chesterfield: Pruning of cherry, lime and holly trees plus one London plane tree to facilitate lighting of the church and lighting columns. Crown lifting to 3m and providing minimum of 2m clearance from structures.

391 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Removal of existing shop front and signage, alteration to existing shop front opening, replacement of shop front and door and installation of roller shutter. Fascia sign with side panel to advertise shop and to cover roller shutter enclosure.

300 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump.

Tree surgeons face a busy autumn after Derbyshire councils approved a number of planning applications to fell or prune specimens that are causing issues.

Unit P2, Turnoaks Business Park, McGregor’s Way, Chesterfield: Erection of an ancillary storage building.

Springwell House, Newbold Road, Chesterfield: Repair to window.

79 Wimborne Crescent, Newbold, Chesterfield: Erection of a 2m high boundary fence.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land to the east of Manor Road, Brimington: EIA screening option request – residential development of circa 1000 dwellings, land reserved for primary school and mixed local centre. Environmental statement required.

6 Longcliff Walk, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Fell one ash tree in the front of the property, prune one oak tree to give 2-3m clearance from the property. Conditional permission.

The Old Tithe Barn, Church Lane North, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Pruning to churchyard trees which overhang Church Lane North, pruning of ornamental trees in garden. Unconditional permission.

Verge to the side of 155 Highfield Lane, Newbold: Installation of a 20m streetworks monopole with three equipment cabinets and development ancillary thereto, alongside the removal of the existing 11.5m lamppost monopole. Prior notification approval.

8 Swan Street, Poolsbrook: Retrospective consent for the erection of a shed at the rear of the property for domestic storage purposes only. Conditional permission.

2 Rutland Road, Chesterfield: Change of use from commercial to a single dwellinghouse. Conditional permission.

Brimington Medical Centre, Foljambe Road, Brimington: Single storey extension to rear to provide additional consulting rooms. Conditional permission.

177 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

76 Laburnum Street, Hollingwood: Second floor rear extension and external wall insulation and render. Conditional permission.

160 Newbold Road, Newbold: Single storey side and rear extension and provision of parking to front with dropped kerb. Conditional permission.

30 Hoylake Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

The Mill, 236 Station Road, Brimington: Change of use from pub to dental surgery. Conditional permission.

Unit 1B, Spectrum, McGregor’s Way, Chesterfield: Storage unit. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

592 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Two storey side extension, two storey and single storey rear extension, flat roof dormer to rear, rendering of house.

Alma House, 8 Holmgate Road, Clay Cross: Fell one ash tree and prune one sycamore tree.

170 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Demolition of garage and erection of two storey side extension.

The Laurels, Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton: Single storey side and rear extension.

34 Gainsborough Road, Dronfield: Addition of single storey front porch extension, demolition and replacement of existing conservatory with new single storey extension and addition of first floor extension above existing side extension.

7 Pond Lane, Wingerworth: Single storey rear extension and partial demolition, rebuild and extension of existing garage to the rear elevation.

Garfield House, Spring Lane, Renishaw: Lawful development certificate for the proposed use of a dwellinghouse as a care home for a maximum of four children, with two carers working on a rota basis.

24 Evershill Lane, Morton: Proposed single storey outbuilding to rear to form granny annexe.

24 Gosforth Lane, Dronfield: Dropped kerb.

8 Penfold Way, Morton: Single storey side and front extension.

32 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Pruning of one silver birch tree, one cherry tree and two white beam trees.

2 Highstairs Lane, Stretton: Permission to alter the levels of the lower half of the garden, construct new garden retaining walls, lay new paths and form patios.

17 Crofton Rise, Dronfield: Two storey side extension and single storey front and side extension.

25 High Street, Dronfield: Internal works to ground floor, conversion of upper floors to create a flat with internal and external alterations, including removal of walls, erection of new walls, replacement staircases, retention and replacement windows. Conversion of upper floors to create a flat with internal and external alterations, including retention and replacement windows (amended title).

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Electricity substation, Setcup Lane, Eckington: Prior notification for the approval of the design and external appearance of new 33kV switch house. Approved.

12 Hallfields Rise, Shirland: Crown reduce an oak tree. Approved.

Ledum House, Main Road, Heath: Fell one yew tree, one apple tree, one holly tree and one lilac tree. Approved.

Astwith, Hardwick Court, Main Road, Heath: Fell three conifers and prune five conifers. Approved.

Woodthorpe Hall, Fanshaw Gate Lane, Holmesfield: Fell one Scots pine tree, one pear tree and one oak tree and raise crowns of one ash tree, two oak trees and one sycamore tree. No objection.

2 Azure Drive, Holmewood: Conversion of garage to gymnasium. Conditionally approved.

Westwick House, 5 Westwick Lane, Holymoorside: Raise the canopy to 3m on seven horse chestnut and four evergreen trees. Conditionally approved.

Unit 2, Co-op building, Delves Road, Killamarsh: Retrospective application for siting an InPost locker. Conditionally approved.

57 Acorn Ridge, Walton, Chesterfield: Detached rear garden building/gym/workshop/shed. Conditionally approved.

28 Bloomery Way, Clay Cross: Lounge extension to form link between house and garage. Conditionally approved.

15A Chestnut Avenue, Eckington: Alteration of access and egress including dropped kerb. Conditionally approved.

172 High Street, Stonebroom: Change of use from beer and wine shop to micro-pub, enlarge front main door and change of toilet facilities to allow for disabled access and minimal internal structural changes. Conditionally approved.

Land west of Rotherside Court, Rotherside Road, Eckington: Erection of industrial unit for manufacturing/general industrial and storage uses. Conditionally approved.

1A Barnes Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Conversion and extension to an existing single storey garage to form fitness studio. Refused.

Land north of the electricity substation, Baslow Road, Holymoorside: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage project. Refused.

Land to the rear of Highcliffe to Little Well, High Street, Apperknowle: Change of use from agricultural land to dog exercise field. Refused.

Land south-east of East Hollow, Holmesfield Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Remove hedgerow, farming the two fields as one is much more efficient. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

2 Beeley Close, Creswell: Replacement detached garage.

48 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: New boundary fence and gates (retrospective).

11 High Street, Whitwell: Sectional dismantle of one multi-stemmed elm tree to ground level.

The Dove Loft, Astwith Lane, Astwith, Chesterfield: Single storey front extension.

Land to the rear of 20 Cambridge Crescent, Bramley Vale: Erection of detached single storey dwelling.

21 Mansfield Road, Glapwell: Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 5m, with a maximum height of 3m and eaves height of 2.4m.

31 Hyndley Road, Bolsover: Proposed conservatory to the side and retention of extension to the rear.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

15 Speetley View, Barlborough: Removal of one Styraciflua Liquidambar (sweet gum) tree. Determine not to make a Tree Preservation Order.

Oxcroft House, 10 Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover: Prune two sycamores on car park overhanging neighbouring property roof. Determine not to make a Tree Preservation Order.

Bolsover Castle, Castle Street, Bolsover: Fell down to 3m two stems of acer pseudoplatanus closest to boundary wall, another acer pseudoplatanus has been tagged orange for removal, fell two ash trees which have been tagged orange for removal. Determine not to make a Tree Preservation Order.

The Farmhouse, Carnfield Wood Farm, Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Replace all 16 windows with Evolution heritage wood grain effect UPVC windows (no trickle vents). Granted conditionally.

*For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk