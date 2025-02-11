New luxury apartments to launch at Derbyshire marina

Luxury apartments within what promises to be a landmark building at the UK’s largest inland marina are being launched this month.

The Promenade at Mercia Marina, near Willington, South Derbyshire, will be an iconic glass, stone and timber structure that will house 15 apartments.

The high-end development will also include ground floor retail units, a new restaurant and a new unit for the marina’s popular Willow Tree Tea Rooms.

Five apartments have already been reserved through estate agent Fletcher & Company ahead of the official launch event on Wednesday, February 26.

Planning permission for the project was granted by South Derbyshire District Council in March 2023. Work is now scheduled to begin in April 2025 with completion estimated in Summer 2026.

Robert Neff, general manager at Mercia Marina, said: “Excitement for this new landmark project has been growing since news of the plans first broke.

“From the get-go, savvy home buyers clambered to secure one of the contemporary new apartments.

“They have obviously been keen to embrace a lifestyle development that brings together a new synergy of stylish residential living combined with retail experience from existing and new experiential retailers, all within a stunning conservation area.”

Designed by Repton-based architects Bi Design, The Promenade will replace three existing single-storey buildings on the site, one of which was originally a timber fishing hut and is now a much-loved tearoom that will relocate to the new building.

The new building design will be constructed to complement existing developments at the site - the Boardwalk and Piazza – which have previously won national awards for architecture.

Apartments range from 947 sq ft to 1,335 sq ft and will include either two- or three-bedroom layouts.

Stunning open-plan living areas with floor-to-ceiling windows ensure occupants take full advantage of the location and views, while bespoke designer kitchens, bathrooms and shower rooms display the premium fittings you would expect from luxury homes. Each apartment comes with two car parking spaces.

Steven Fletcher, managing director of Fletcher & Company, which last year opened new offices at the marina, said: “The creation of The Promenade will further enhance this exclusive location.

“While these apartments promise to be architecturally stunning and high quality, it is the unique setting of Mercia Marina that makes them truly stand out. We are selling a lifestyle.

“Where else can you live in a luxury apartment with concierge service, alongside a waterfront setting, an array of amenities and, of course, excellent access routes close at hand? It's a unique package of amenities in a stunning location.”

Mercia Marina is a 77-acre managed site that sits next to the Trent & Mersey Canal and has easy access to the A38 and A50.

As the UK’s largest inland marina, it has mooring for over 600 narrowboats as well as being home to dozens of high-quality holiday lodges.

Its popularity as a destination has steadily grown over the years and now attracts over 800,000 visitors annually, establishing it as one of the leading leisure and tourism businesses in the East Midlands.

However, it still retains a sense of tranquillity with the exclusive waterside venue complementing the Canal Conservation Area.

Robert said: “Home buyers at The Promenade will be able to enjoy a truly special experience of being able to call a gold award conservation park their home while also having access to the location’s shops, eateries and restaurants, activities, wildlife, community groups and, of course, a grandstand view of water and boats.

“The marina provides a colourful leisure lifestyle at their fingertips from dawn to dusk. A truly rare opportunity”.

Home buyers can pre-register their interest in The Promenade by calling Fletcher & Company, the exclusive selling agent for the apartments. Interested independent retailers should contact Mercia Marina direct, which is especially keen to hear from Italian restaurant chef patrons.

The apartment launch event takes place on Wednesday, February 26, from 5.00pm until 7.00pm.