Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

95 Foljambe Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension.

6 Fair View, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension and alterations to front entrance.

Carpet Right, Wheatbridge Retail Park, Chesterfield: Installation of one new display window to front elevation of existing retail unit.

18 Clarkson Avenue, Birdholme: Single storey side extension.

15 High Street, Brimington: Demolition of an old garage and replacement with a stone-built classroom building.

58 Hulford Street, Chesterfield: Loft conversion with dormer window to create additional bedrooms and bathroom space.

25 Redbrook Avenue, Hasland: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

Staveley Works, Works Road, Hollingwood: Siting of relocatable buildings and storage container in association with temporary use of site for storage of manufactured goods.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

57 Malia Road, Tupton: Retrospective consent for erection of a single storey rear outbuilding. Conditional permission.

34 Smithfield Avenue, Hasland: Demolition of existing rear kitchen and erection of a replacement single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Hill Top, Main Road, West Handley, Marsh Lane: Pruning of trees.

Butts Cottage, Butts Road, Ashover: Prune holly tree to height of existing hedge.

Leicester Villa Farm, Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Erection of oak framed garage with first floor home office and gym.

Croft House Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield: Demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of replacement outbuilding on the same footprint.

129 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear extension, garage conversion and associated internal works.

Sainsbury’s, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Construction of retail pod. Advertisement consent for non-illuminated signage on external elevations of retail pod.

Knowle House, Crow Lane, Apperknowle: Erection of a garden building to the front.

54 Top Road, Calow: Demolition of rear residential apartment and construction of two storey rear extension with ground floor hair salon extension and first floor residential extension.

2 Fanny Avenue, Killamarsh: Lower the kerbs to gain off road parking.

The Old School, College Road, Sprinkhill: Prune four beech trees.

Combine House, Bumpmill Lane, Shirland: Conversion of former cowshed to a two bedroomed dwelling.

The Gate Inn, 49 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Redevelopment of The Gate Inn public house to form two dwelling houses and the construction of two new build houses within the curtilage.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

2 Roundhills Cottages, Back Lane, Eckington: Prune one oak tree and one silver birch tree. Approved.

Beech Works, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Change of use of units 2 and 3 to storage or distribution with associated external alteration. Conditionally approved.

1 Upper Mill Cottages, Alton Hill, Alton: Front porch, first floor extension and rear garden room. Conditionally approved.

26 Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton: Two storey rear extension and single storey side extension, plus subdivision of existing dwelling to form two dwellings. Refused.

Pasture House, Pasture Lane, Stonebroom: First floor balcony overlooking rear garden. Conditionally approved.

4 Winchester Close, North Wingfield: Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump to the rear of property. Conditionally approved.

41 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Prune one silver birch tree, one yew, two ash, one beech, one sycamore and fell one pear tree. Approved.

3 Hornbeam Way, Stretton: Installation of a shed for storage in rear garden. Conditionally approved.

35 Ferndale Road, Coal Aston: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed existing garage to be changed into home office, blocking up of an existing garage door and inserting a new window, providing glazed doors to the side of the garage. Certificate issued.

5 Kilburn Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing canopy and replacement with single storey front porch. Conditionally approved.

45 Green Lane, Dronfield: Partial garage conversion to annexe including lifting of roof. Conditionally approved.

168 Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton: Formation of car park bay and provision for new vehicle access from highway. Conditionally approved.

5 Linacre Avenue, Danesmoor: Erect a scaffolding pole and attached CB antenna in the garden with an overall height of 15 metres. Conditionally approved.

29 Main Road, Cutthorpe: Two storey side extension with balcony, roof light and a new vehicular access. Conditionally approved.

33 Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland: Construction of a single storey rear extension and hip to gable loft conversion with a flat roof dormer to the rear. Conditionally approved.

The Bungalow, Station Road, Pilsley: Construction of a two-storey, five bedroom detached dwelling. Section 106 completed.

The Barn, Gladwins Mark, Ashover: Conversion and change of use from existing barn/store and stable block to holiday let. Conditionally approved.

Rectory Cottage, Church Street, Eckington: Listed Building Consent for creation of a parking space and dropped kerb.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

27 Romeley Crescent, Clowne: Single storey rear extension and material alteration to dwelling house.

20 Alfreton Road, Newton: Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 4.5m, with a maximum height of 2.97m.

Land adjacent 82 Bakestone Moor, Whitwell: Erection of a single storey dwelling with vehicular access.

Land between Penny Hydraulics and Crossroads Business Park, Creswell Road, Clowne: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage facility.

26 Oxcroft Estate, Oxcroft Lane, Oxcroft, Worksop: Proposed demolition of existing attached outbuildings and replacement with larger single storey rear extension.

11 Ridgeway, Langwith Junction: Single storey rear extension.

Community Centre, Kirkstead Road, Pinxton: Change of use of a former youth centre to educational and community uses.

155 Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Erection of stable block.

34 Alfreton Road, Newton: Construction of new chicken shed.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

Dobbies Car Park, High Wood Way, Barlborough: Change of use of nine parking bays to a hand car wash, to include the creation of a concrete wash pad, steel cabin and installation of a dry valeting area covered by a canopy. Granted conditionally. Fixed and free standing non illuminated signs and fixed illuminated sign. Granted conditionally.

6 Water Lily Gardens, Creswell: Installation of Air Source Heat Pump at rear of property. Granted conditionally.

8 Windmill Rise, South Normanton: Single storey rear and side extension and loft conversion with front dormers and removal of chimney. Granted conditionally.