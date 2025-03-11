New houses are planned for Chesterfield, Wingerworth, Dronfield, Bolsover, Pinxton

New-build properties require planning permission.

There are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

14 Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension.

Arnold Clark Motorstore, Meltham Lane, Chesterfield: Installation of roof mounted solar PV panels.

Cavendish House, 590A Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Change of use from training and beauty salon to one to one dog grooming service.

52 School Board Lane, Chesterfield: Re-rendering of property.

Hulford Street, Chesterfield: Fell ten dead elm trees within woodland area to ground level and stack into habitat piles.

Robinsons Caravans Ltd, Ringwood Road, Brimington: One illuminated building sign and two freestanding totem signs.

1 St Margaret’s Drive, Chesterfield: Change of use to a ten bedroom HMO with associated external alterations.

Land of former 4 Highfield Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Erection of a four-bedroom detached self-build dwelling.

40 Laurel Crescent, Hollingwood: Formation of a car parking space with associated footpath crossing.

Pine Bank Day Centre, 9 Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Erection and alteration of fences and gates.

146 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: Single storey front extension.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Rooftop mounted solar PV consisting of 120 x 450wp modules with total generation capacity of 54KW. Conditional approval.

40 The Meadows, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Additional storey over garage. Conditional permission.

17 Baden Powell Avenue, Chesterfield: Re-rendering of house. Conditional permission.

Hasland Park Dessert Parlour, Mansfield Road, Hasland: Variation of opening hours to amend the closing time to 10pm. Conditional permission.

30 Tunstall Way, Walton, Chesterfield: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Harehill Court, Harehill Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield: Provision of a garden store for mobility scooters owned by disabled tenants. Conditional permission.

6 Linden Avenue, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

54 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Dormer extension. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

17 Green Lea, Dronfield Woodhouse: Erection of a 1.8m boundary fence.

Pine Lodge, Birkin Lane, Wingerworth: Detached double garage.

Land adjacent the east side of 119 Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Fell one ash tree.

16 Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse: Conversion of existing roof space including insertion of dormer to rear and construction of two storey front extension and associated works to property.

Meadow View, Stretton Road, Clay Cross: Single storey front and side extension, conversion of roof space to habitable including rear dormer window.

Springwood Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield: Retention of an agricultural building.

Ashgate Hospice, Ashgate Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Crown thin sycamore tree by 30%.

Lees Hall Farm, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Carry out work to reveal and restore fireplace on western wall of the first floor south-western bedroom, including removal of gypsum plaster using needle gun technique and modern brick work and installation of hearth.

Highfields, Strettea Lane, Higham: Prune six conifers and fir trees.

Hall Farm, Green Lane, Cutthorpe: Prior notification for proposed silage clamp.

9 Highgate Lane, Dronfield: Loft conversion to include new roof (ridge raised), re-roofing part of first floor plus external cosmetic upgrading and landscaping.

2 Birchitt View, Dronfield: Retrospective application for rear patio wooden decking.

The Spinney, 11A Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland: Extension of the drop kerb, widening of the drive entrance and tarmac driveway.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Hill Top, Main Road, West Handley, Marsh Lane: Intention to prune trees. Approved.

Sainsburys, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Construction of retail pod. Conditionally approved. Advertisement consent for non-illuminated signage on external elevations of proposed retail pod. Conditionally approved.

Longbourne Chase, Main Road, Higham: Erection of a porch, change of external finish to north, south and east elevations from render finish to natural stone, fenestration and internal alterations. Conditionally approved.

22 Valley Road, Barlow: Single storey side and single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

5A Cross Lane, Coal Aston: Creation of annexe for dependent living within existing dwelling footprint and passing, part garage conversion. Installation of additional roof lights. Construction of external access and escape stairs from the existing first floor accommodation.

14 Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Single storey side and rear extension, two storey side extension, raised patio area and rendering of property. Conditionally approved.

2 Broadleys, Clay Cross: installation of a new shop front including renovation of existing wooden characteristics of historical importance. Conditionally approved.

Belfit Hill Farm, Birkin Lane, Wingerworth: Outline application with all matters reserved except access for two single storey self build eco dwellings. Conditionally approved.

Commercial Inn, Bridge Street, Pilsley: Demolition of closed public house and construction of a block of ten one-bedroom apartments with balconies and parking. Approve subject to Section 106 agreement.

Gladys Buxton Adult Education Centre, Oakhill Road, Dronfield: Full planning application for development of 27 new dwellings, sports pavilion and associated access at land off Oakhill Road, Dronfield. Section 106 completed.

Rykneld, Main Road, Old Brampton: Extension over existing garage. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

35 Birchwood Lane, South Normanton: Single storey rear extension to existing dwelling.

152 Skinner Street, Creswell: Remove of new growth on one lime tree back to previous height including epicormic growth surround the main stem. Prune one sycamore tree to remove approximately 2m of new growth plus an additional 2.5m, reduce the 18m tall sycamore to 14m tall and reduce crown spread of 6m to approximately 5m.

16 Grange Close, South Normanton: Portal framed side extension to existing building.

Land to the rear of 14 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Erection of a detached three bedroom dormer bungalow.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

2 Maiden Road, Shirebrook: Single storey rear extension. Certified lawful.

Former vehicle maintenance workshop, Mill Lane, Bolsover: Demolition of existing factory and construction of six dwellings with associated parking and landscaping. Granted conditionally.

12-14 Creswell Road, Clowne: Reduce footprint of two existing dwellings to create one dwelling on the site frontage and erection of fpur dwellings to rear. Granted conditionally.

Land east of Chime Cottage, Out Lane, Stainsby Common: Application for permission in principle for the erection of a minimum of one dwell unit and a maximum of two dwelling units for holiday let use. Refused.