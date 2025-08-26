Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24 Sedbergh Crescent, Newbold: Works to one oak tree.

Avenue House Surgery, 109 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Works to willow and small trees, bushes and removal of suckers from grass and garden.

Land between 338 Chatsworth Road and Mill Lane, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfeld: Demolition of existing buildings (retention of main public house building) and erection of a drive through restaurant and commercial units with associated works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out what new-build properties are planned for your neighbourhood.

Stirling Court, Lister Close, Chesterfeld: Trimming of trees to at least 2.5metres away from the building.

Verge to the side of 155 Highfield Lane, Newbold, Chesterfield: Installation of a 20m streetworks monopole with three equipment cabinets and ancillary development, alongside the removal of the existing 11.5m lamppost monopole.

93 Old Hall Road, Chesterfield: New driveway to side of property.

14 Collishaw Close, Hasland: External alterations to existing garage to convert it to an ancillary annexe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

17 Lister Close, Chesterfield: Remove rowan tree to the front of the property. Conditional permission.

21 Westbrook Drive, Chesterfield: Rear extension, infill rear two storey extension and new pitched roof to replace flat roof to front elevation. Conditional permission.

43 Brockwell Lane, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Two storey extensions to front and rear of the property and the construction of garage. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Crown Inn, Main Road, Higham: Listed Building Consent for previously notified completed works to remove structurally unsound internal brick infills, reinstatement of fabric to internal gable within east wing and replacement of modern structurally inadequate timber lintel with steel, insertion of previously absent fabric to internal wall, replacement of existing modern but structurally inadequate timbers forming existing doorway lintels with concrete lintels, replacement of previously inserted structurally inadequate and inappropriate modern fabric in the southern end gable with structurally sound fabric to match existing to support purlins and the proposed re-instatement of brick infills with required structural works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land north of the electricity substation, Baslow Road, Holymoorside: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage project.

Lark Rise, New Road, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Lawful Development Certificate for a proposed side extension.

Pine Lodge, Birkin Lane, Wingerworth: Garage adjacent to bungalow with solar panels.

Green Acre Farm, Walton Back Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of agricultural building and creation of new access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

140 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Installation of an air source heat pump to be installed to the rear of the property.

18-20 Sales Avenue, New Tupton: Retrospective application for siting of InPost parcel locker.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Greyhound, Main Road, Higham: Prune one lime tree and prune mixed species trees. Approved.

7 Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw: Retrospective application for change of use from a retail unit to a public house, erection of a canopy and hut for serving of food. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

113 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Siting of an external rear raised deck and access stairs. Internal alterations and rear bifold doors to access the raised deck. Conditionally approved.

41 North Road, Calow: Change of use from a commercial building to a dwelling. Conditionally approved.

228 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Sub division of existing three bedroomed dwelling into two one bedroom flats, with new window on side elevation. Conditionally approved.

Sainsbury's, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to side elevation of supermarket. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

2 Plymouth Avenue, Pinxton: Install additional three silos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Pearce Trust Houses, High Street, Bolsover: Reduce sycamore tree back by one to two metres and crown thin by 10-15%.

76 Staffa Drive, Tibshelf: Construction of additional private drive on front of property and vehicle access on to roadway.

Willow Tree House, Church Hill, Blackwell: Removal of three trees.

57 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Demolition of garage and single storey extension to the side and rear.

39 Morven Street, Creswell: Single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bondhay Golf and Country Club, Bondhay Lane, Whitwell Common: Unauthorised use of the land for the siting of caravans for residential use and associated operational development comprising hardstanding, a large wooden outbuilding and decking area (Appeal).

5 Chestnut Drive, Clowne: Single storey rear conservatory which extends beyond the rear wall by 3.75m, with a maximum height of 3.5m and eaves height of 2.5m.

15 Langwith Road, Bolsover: Five bedroomed three storey dwelling house with garage at the rear of the property.

Chestnut View Barn, Apsley Grange, Whaley Road, Langwith: Erection of agricultural barn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 4m, with a maximum height of 3.6m and eaves height of 2.5m.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

19 South View, Whitwell: Raised hardstanding to the front with dropped kerb. Granted conditionally.

2 Elmton Road, Creswell: Internal first floor reconfiguration to provide two additional flats, with new window in gable, three rooflights and walkway access. Granted conditionally.

Land north of Clowne including section of town centre, Hickinwood Lane, Clowne: Outline planning application with all matters reserved for mixed use development including up to 24 acres of employment land, up to 1800 residential dwellings, green infrastructure, educational and recreational uses, a retirement village, neighbourhood centre, hotel, restaurant, health and care, and leisure uses, demolition of existing Station Rod Industrial Estate where applicable, demolition of dwelling/outbuilding as applicable, and construction of new link road. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk