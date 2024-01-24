New homes plan between Derbyshire towns submitted months after previous schemes were withdrawn and rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development, from Stancliffe Homes, would see 37 homes built in Old Hackney Lane, Matlock, in a gap between the town and Darley Dale. This scheme comes four months after plans from the firm for 41 homes were withdrawn in October at the 11th hour after Derbyshire Dales District Council recommended their refusal.

Meanwhile, plans for 27 homes on a neighbouring site proceeded to a decision at the same October planning meeting and were rejected, in line with recommendations from council officers. Officers had said the withdrawn 41-home plans represented “piecemeal development” of a site which has been earmarked by the council for development, preventing efficient use of the overall land.

They said the plan would have a “significant impact” on the landscape and the separation of Matlock and Darley Dale, setting an “undesirable precedent for future development that would over time close the gap and allow the settlements to coalesce”.

The proposed site of 37 homes in Old Hackney Lane, Matlock. Image from Google.

Officers also wrote that the scheme would be “dominated” by the planned estate road and would not contain sufficient affordable housing, with a higher proportion of large homes than meets the needs of the area. The developer writes in its new 37-home scheme that they have consistently been working with the adjacent landowner to align their separate plans for the overall site – earmarked by the council for 57 homes.

It says: “The council, as part of the allocation and testing of reasonable alternatives, recognised the landownership constraints associated with the allocation at Old Hackney Lane and as such it is the council, by acknowledging this, inherently accepted that separate planning applications would be necessary to bring the allocation forward.”

The developer says the number of homes planned is within scope for the amount of home per hectare (18.2) and the size of the road is standard with two-metre footpaths and a 5.5-metre carriageway. However, this has now been altered to include two-metre grass verges to the east and northern side of the road, along with planned new trees.

All housing on the highest parts of the site would be limited to single-storey homes, the developer writes, to reduce prominence.

The developer writes: “Given that the subject site is sustainably located with the current use restricted to limited grazing, the proposals before the council promote the effective use of land as required by national policy and seek to maximise the use of under-utilised land to deliver much-needed housing and simply seeks to extend the allocation of land as previously considered suitable for residential development by the council.

“The proposed development is not located within an area or asset protected or of any particular value and the limited adverse impacts of developing the site for residential development, do not outweigh the benefits associated with the delivery of market and affordable housing and the engrained social, economic and environmental benefits.