Planning permission must be granted before construction begins.

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Terminus Bowling Club, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Work on 14 trees including removal of one sycamore, pruning and branch removal on the others.

15 Canalside Crescent, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension.

6 Sunningdale Rise, Walton, Chesterfeld: Extension to open canopy over front of house.

Huws Gray Buildbase, Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Use of site as a builders merchant, comprising trade counter, warehousing, parking, storage and open storage uses.

Zachrome Works, Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Single storey infill extension between office/factory building and factory building with external alterations to these buildings.

197 Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Alterations to land levels to create driveway, including retaining wall and associated works with the creation of a vehicular access.

Three Horseshoes public house, High Street, Brimington: Demolition of existing public house and erection of a drive through cafe with amended access, associated parking spaces and landscaping.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

St Michael and All Angels, Church Street, Brimington: Crown lift 12 trees, remove two self-set trees, prune and remove deadwood from five trees, remove deadwood from two trees, reduce one lime tree to standing carcass and re-pollard one ash tree. Unconditional permission.

674 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Confirmation of compliance of planning conditions relating to proposed demolition of conservatory and erection of a single storey rear annexe extension including sitting room and bedroom for use of a disabled person. Discharge of planning conditions.

Unit 2 first floor, 41 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield: Change of use to two self-contained flats. Planning permission required.

26 Westwood Lane, Brimington: Demolition of existing garage and outbuilding and construction of a garage and garden room/office. Conditional permission.

37 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Crown lift one spruce tree and one oak tree, removing deadwood from latter. Conditional permission.

10 Quantock Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Enlarge kitchen to ground floor with new rear window and patio door and new side entrance door. New shower room and study to first floor. Create vehicle hardstanding spaces to frontage. Conditional permission.

25 Miriam Avenue, Somersall, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory, construction of new single storey extension to rear; reroofing existing outhouse; full height rendering to brick walls to existing dwelling. Conditional permission.

Tilleys Vintage Magazines, 21 Derby Road, Chesterfield: Change of use to one dwelling. Conditional permission.

28 Cedar Street, Hollingwood: Two storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Manor House, 84 Whittington Hill, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for re-roofing. Conditional permission.

2-4 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield: Replacement of three plant condenser unit with two units and removal of wall-attached condenser unit. Conditional permission.

27 Foljambe Road, Brimington: Erection of an outbuilding to the rear of the property to be used as a games room and leisure activities, and decking. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Cottage, 2 School Hill, Cutthorpe: Demolition of existing rear porch and alterations and extension to existing front porch.

1 Hazel Drive, Wingerworth: Garage conversion, and render to front elevation of house.

Littleworth Cottage, Pudding Bag Lane, Ashover: Provision of poly tunnel in garden for growing vegetables.

Hague Lane, Renishaw: Engineering works to facilitate the creation of a wetland, channel creation in the southern half of the site, excavation of the

embankment along the River Doe Lea in the south-eastern corner to ground level, with excavation to facilitate material borrowing in the northern western part of the site land adjacent to the River Doe Lea, near Staveley sewage treatment works off Hague Lane, Renishaw.

50 Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Garage conversion, entrance porch extension to front and car port to side.

Former Biwater site, Brassington Street, Clay Cross: Reserved matters application providing details of access, scale, layout, appearance and landscaping in relation to erection of nine dwellings and to discharge conditions relating to time limit, submission of reserved matters, external lighting, provision and management of the amenity space, boundary treatment details, level details, sound insulation scheme.

Leicester Villa Farm, Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Pollard 35 poplar trees.

1A Barnes Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Conversion and extension to an existing single storey garage to form fitness studio.

75 Burns Drive, Dronfield: Single storey side and rear extension to create dining kitchen.

St Andrew’s Primary School, Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Replacement of existing steel palisade fencing to 2.4m high weld mesh fencing.

Norwood Cottage Farm, Cinder Lane, Killamarsh: Lawful development certificate for proposed caravan used for ancillary domestic purposes.

34 Stubley Hollow, Dronfield: Detached self-build dwelling house.

120 Sheffield Road, Dronfield: Redevelopment of the site for the erection of three commercial units.

Four Winds Farm, Holestone Gate Road, Holestone Moor, Ashover: Certificate of lawfulness for the existing use of the former agricultural building and associated land for storage or distribution purposes. Certificate of lawfulness for occupation of the dwelling without complying with an agricultural occupancy condition and for the existing use of land for residential purposes.

The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk

18 Berrisford Avenue, Eckington: Change of use of the existing garden summerhouse to a mixed use, dwelling and dog grooming business.

11 Bunkers Hill, Killamarsh: Lawful development certificate for proposed single storey extension to the rear, new front porch, minor external material updates and a new door to the existing lean-to.

237 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of bungalow and construction of replacement two storey dwelling and repositioned garage.

The Old Bank, Church Street, Ashover: Change of use from office to holiday let.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

75 High Street, Stonebroom: Dormer loft conversion and alterations to provide bedroom and shower room. Conditionally approved.

14 St Leonard’s Place, Shirland: Single storey wrap around extension, loft conversion with rear dormer and Juliette balcony. Conditionally approved.

The Mews, Mill Lane, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Construction of two car bay oak fronted/framed timber garage. Conditionally approved.

Cherry Tree Cottage, Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Single storey side extension, following removal of existing extension. Conditionally approved.

Gooseberry Farm, Holmesfield: Lawful development certificate for the construction of new attached single storey side garage, extended paved vehicle hard standing and insulated render finish to existing eastern wing of farmhouse. Part approved, part refused.

Land to the rear of Hamhill Close and 14-19 John Street accessed from Station Road, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: Lawful development certificate that a material start was made on site in May 2023 consisting of the installation of surface water drainage infrastructure in accordance with extant planning consent for four dwellings. Certificate issued.

1 Forth Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Removal of one silver birch. Conditionally approved.

14 Stone Road, Coal Aston: Front single storey flat roofed extension with orangery lantern. Conditionally approved.

Telecommunications mast, H Ponsford Limited, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Prune four trees. Conditionally approved.

Grand View, Main Road, Stretton: Loft conversion with dormer windows and escape window, demolition of rear conservatory and replacement with a single storey extension. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Land at Pleasley Hill Farm, Pleasley: Reserved matters application for 322 dwellings, including 33 affordable dwellings, public open space and associated infrastructure.

16 Cavendish Street, Langwith: Single storey side extension and porch to front.

Land and buildings to the rear of 41 Appletree Road, Stanfree: Erection of two single storey three bedroomed detached dwellings and two three bedroomed semi-detached dwellings.

Land to the rear of 170A Crompton Street, New Houghton: Construction of two new three bedroomed houses on existing hardstanding yard on land to the rear of 170A Crompton Street, New Houghton.

149 Alfreton Road, Newton: Single storey rear extension.

11 Regent Street, Clowne: Single storey extension to rear and garage extension to side.

Land north of 4-10 Meadow View, Clowne: Use of land for small-scale, nature-based, sessional recreational activities including outdoor woodland play, environmental exploration and wellbeing sessions (e.g. parent-accompanied forest school-style activities, mindfulness, nature connection) with no buildings, no fixed infrastructure or operational development, pedestrian access only via the existing footpath network.

12 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Extension to existing dropped kerb.

Garage site to the rear of 1-5 Worksop Road, Whitwell Common: Demolition of existing garages and change of use from green space to extend existing car parking facility.

Hurst Farm, Mansfield Road, Tibshelf: Installation and operation of energy storage system including energy storage units, substation, site access, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

21 Lees Lane, South Normanton: Replacement floodlighting scheme, including new poles and LED lighting units with reduced light spill.

Dog exercise field, Main Street, Palterton: Part retrospective change of use from agricultural land into a dog exercise field and retrospective creation of access and proposed hardstanding and fencing/gate.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

41 Brookhill, Clowne: Single storey extension to the rear. Granted conditionally.

9 High Street, Barlborough: Demolition of an existing window to form new doorway. Alterations to existing roof for rooflight installation. Demolition of a parapet wall to form new staircase. Creation of a self-contained flat at first floor level. Granted conditionally.

4 High Street, Bolsover: Change of use to a children’s day nursery. Certified lawful.

