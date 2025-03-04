These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land to the east of Highland Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: ​Cut all branches which overhang the property back to the nearest suitable point so as not to encroach onto 15 Aviemore Close.

7 Abbeyhill Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single storey side and rear extension.

West Lawn, 47 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Repair building exterior and boundary walls for restoration purposes.

79 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Single storey extension to rear.

45 Park Road, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension and first floor side bedroom window.

29 Sherbourne Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield: Erection of a detached garage.

67 Moorland View Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Felling of three trees.

Land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: Reserved matters consent dealing with appearance, access, landscape, layout and scale for the erection of 163 residential dwellings, associated infrastructure and incidental landscaping.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Premier Inn, Tapton Lock Hill, Chesterfield: Extension to existing hotel to provide additional bedrooms, together with alterations to the car park and other associated works. Conditional permission.

Land west of Wash House Lane, Chesterfield: Remove weak limb of one ash tree to reduce risk of damage. Conditional permission.

22 Devon Park View, Brimington: Side extension to form carport at ground floor level with first floor bedroom extension over. Conditional permission.

Unit 1, Aston House, Horse Chestnut Close, Chesterfield: Shop signage. Conditional permission.

871 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Two storey side and two storey rear extensions and formation of carport to side and patio to rear at ground floor, rear balcony and render to walls. Conditional permission.

Council House, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Prior approval change of use to 59 apartments. Conditional permission.

7 Glenthorne Close, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension, alterations to windows, cladding of whole property and extension to front canopy. Conditional permission.

The Brick Centre, Pottery Lane East, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing building and erection of a product display car showroom at ground floor and storage and offices above, use of yard for staff parking and storage. Conditional permission.

82 St Philips Drive, Hasland: Change of use from health centre to residential assessment centre and children's home including alterations to roof, installation of dormers, single storey rear extension and other alterations. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

20 School Street, Eckington: Notification of intention to prune sycamore trees and one hawthorn tree.

Land adjacent 62 Gosforth Lane, Dronfield: Erection of a self-build two-storey detached dwelling with basement and integral garage.

2 Holland Close, Morton: New roof to existing garage with dormer boxings and link to existing house.

Alma House, 8 Holmgate Road, Clay Cross: Prune five chestnut trees and one walnut tree.

Honeybank, Holestone Gate Road, Holestone Moor, Ashover: Certificate of lawful proposed use or development for a mobile home for purposes incidental to the enjoyment of a dwelling house.

5 Hornbeam Way, Stretton: Fit a pergola to the existing external house wall and patio area.

92 North Side, New Tupton: Erection of new outbuilding in rear garden.

232 Holmley Lane, Coal Aston: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed second floor side extension.

7 Shelley Drive, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension to a single storey dwelling.

132 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Demolition of existing rear porch and outhouse, single storey rear extension.

74 Oakhill Road, Dronfield: Two storey side and rear extension.

18 Commonside Road, Barlow: Extensions and accommodation in roof.

2 New Road, Apperknowle, Dronfield: Extension of existing roof space and creation of one new dormer to the rear of the property.

93 Sitwell Street, Eckington: Demolition of existing single storey side extension and erection of new two storey side extension.

Bethany, Millfield Park, Old Tupton: Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed siting of an additional caravan.

213 Holmley Lane, Coal Aston: Outline application with all matters reserved for self-build and custom build residential development of five new dwellings and one replacement dwelling including demolition of existing bungalow.

Unit 7, The Parade, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Retention of two condenser units on back wall of building.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Butts Cottage, Butts Road, Ashover: Prune holly tree to height of existing hedge. Approved.

21 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear extension, also a second floor extension over garage. Conditionally approved.

2 Hazel Avenue, Killamarsh: Single storey rear and two storey side extension following demolition of existing garage and utility room. Conditionally approved.

Ankerbold House, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Replacement windows and front door with wooden frames and vacuum glazing. Conditionally approved. Listed building consent to replace windows and front door. Conditionally approved.

Ashgate Hospice, Ashgate Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Installation of, and listed building consent for, pV panels to pitched and flat roof areas of the Inpatient Unit and Day Care Centre. Includes support framework and network cabling.

The Old Windmill, Matlock Road, Span Carr, Ashover: Field store/barn, new foul drainage treatment plan, replacement of solid fuel flue pipe and replacement external stair. Refused. Listed building consent for replacement of the external stair and replacement of solid fuel flue pipe. Refused.

Walton House Farm, Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Prior notification for an agricultural building to store machinery and fodder. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Oakside, Stockley Lane, Glapwell: Detached treble garage.

Land between Welbeck Road and Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover: Approval of reserved matters for 547 dwellings, public open space including a town park, landscaping, spine road including required demolition of 34-40 Longlands and 42 Welbeck Road and associated infrastructure.

The Bakery, Old Hall Lane, Whitwell: Retrospective planning permission for erection of garden shed to principal elevation.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

27 Romeley Crescent, Clowne: Single storey rear extension and material alteration to dwelling house. Granted conditionally.

South Lodge, 3 Park Street, Barlborough: Replacement of windows with double glazed steel windows to match original. Granted conditionally.

Land north of Century Way development, Worksop Road, Clowne: Woodland management plan for the north, west and east sides of the housing development on the north side of Worksop Road opposite Van Dyk Hotel. Granted conditionally.

6 Lindrick Way, Barlborough: First floor extension over existing. Granted conditionally.

129 Market Street, South Normanton: Subdivision of convenience store to create a hair salon with associated external works. Granted conditionally.

