New homes and housing extensions in Chesterfield, Staveley, Eckington and north Derbyshire

Barrow Hill Primary School, Station Road, Barrow Hill: ​Works to floors, walls, roof for ventilation and door heads.

14 Whinfell Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Single storey front porch and two storey side extension.

St Joseph’s Court, Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Single storey flat roof rear extension.

17 Netherthorpe Close, Staveley: Pitched roof garage.

Sewage farm, unnamed track from Hague Lane to sewage works, Mastin Moor: Certificate of lawfulness for a proposed ground mounted solar array on operational land.

Latest planning applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Acidisation Company Ltd, Ireland Close, Staveley: Demolition of rear outbuilding/store and extension to existing offices and vehicular workshop/garages to create three working bays. Conditional permission.

Unit 2B, Carlisle Close, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Change of use from storage to general industrial mixed use and commercial business and service. Conditional permission.

190 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Porch extension and alteration to utility roof. Conditional permission.

110 Moorland View Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Demolition of garage and erection of single storey and rear extensions to existing bungalow. Conditional permission.

10 Station Road, Whittington Moor: Resubmission of application to vary opening hours in relation to plan to extend permissible hours for licensing acitvities from 10am to 12am daily. Conditional permission.

450 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions regarding ecological enhancements, details of electricity sub station and externally mounted plant and equipment in relation to the change of use from previous motor trade/retail use to bakery with takeaway and eat-in options and outdoor seating area. Discharge of planning conditions.

Dunston Hall, Dunston Lane, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding noise impact assessment report relating to an application for the temporary siting of a marquee, access and car parking for use in connection with the existing business. Discharge of planning conditions.

19 Hollythorpe Close, Hasland: Single storey side extension to provide accessible bedroom, wet room and wc. Conditional permission.

32 Swalebank Close, Chesterfield: Demolition of single storey rear extension and erection of a two storey side and single storey rear extensions. Conditional permission.

Markham Court, Duckmanton Road, Duckmanton: Construction of a three bedroom bungalow. Conditional permission.

24 Chesterfield Road, Brimington: Detached dwelling (bungalow) with detached garage. Conditional permission.

Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Retrospective planning application for new children's play area, covering to outdoor eating area, flat louvred flue and kitchen extraction flue to rear of existing building. Conditional permission.

36 Paxton Road, Tapton, Chesterfield: Construction of a subterranean room with decking area above and erection of outbuilding for use as a salon. Refused.

The Old Station, Station Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Installation of freestanding LED illuminated advertising display unit. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Moss Valley Medical Practice, Gosber Road, Eckington: Single storey extension of building to form additional consulting rooms at ground floor level on south elevation.

Manor House Farm, Mansfield Road, Hasland: Change of use for extension and conversion of detached garage to form single storey granny annex to main dwelling.

32 High Street, Apperknowle: Single storey front extension.

Farview Farm, Ashover Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield: Demolition of barn and erection of a two storey detached dwelling.

84 Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth: Construction of two storey front extension, two storey and single storey rear extensions, raising of roof height and wraparound drive with new access.

Latest applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Dale Brook House, Baslow Road, Eastmoor: Summer house/changing room for spa including construction of stone chiminea. No objection.

163a Holmgate, Road, Clay Cross: Two storey side extension and single storey extension. Raising of the roof space incorporating two dormer windows, and Juliet balcony. Conditionally approved.

10 Hillside Avenue, Dronfield: Two storey rear extension and single storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

115 Ravencar Road, Eckington: Two storey side extension with front dormer. Conditionally approved.