New homes and home improvements among applications to Derbyshire councils
168 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Creation of slate blue block paving driveway with space for three cars.
659 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Remove existing pergola top and install a plain tile roof and enclose the sides to make a potting shed and garden workroom.
39 Park Road, Chesterfeld: Internal refurbishment and change of use to a six bed house in multiple occupation.
15A Church Street North, Old Whittington: Front, side and rear single storey extension.
Land adjacent to 111 Holme Park Avenue, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield: Outline application for the erection of two dwellings.
49 Brimington Road North, Chesterfield: Demolition of offices and erection of a two storey reception and office extension to the existing workshop building.
Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:
15 High Street, Brimington: Four new windows, repair and re-finishing of rendered gables, internal alterations and the addition of a front entrance porch. Conditional permission.
85 Windermere Road, Newbold: Hardstanding and access ramp to property with dropped kerb and tarmac crossing. Retaining wall with ramped access from hardstanding down to main dwelling entrance door. Conditional permission.
2 Haddon Close, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension and single storey side and rear extension - revised drawings. Conditional permission.
65 Manor Road, Brimington: Ground floor extension to front and side elevations, single storey rear extension and detached garage. Conditional permission.
16 The Green, Hasland: Change of use of dwelling to create ground floor shop and one first floor flat and external alterations. Conditional permission.
Land at Blunt Avenue junction with Edale Road, Mastin Moor: Construction of five residential dwellings. Conditional permission.
Land between Adelphi Way and Griffin Close, Adelphi Way, Staveley: Industrial unit with workshop, offices and welfare amenities.
Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
12 Kenning Place, Clay Cross: Single storey rear extension (replacement of current extension) and garage conversion.
Land to north of 4 West Street, Stonebroom: Change of use from allotment to residential and the construction a single storey three-bedroom bungalow.
The Grange, Summerley Road, Summerley. Apperknowle:
Lawful Development Certificate for proposed outbuilding to include two car garage with storage.
The Grange, Church Street, Dronfield: Listed building consent for conversion of existing commercial premises to three self contained apartments (resubmission of previously withdrawn application).
Field north-east of Rozel on the east side of School Lane, Wadshelf:
Demolition of an existing building and construction of a new stables building along with the provision of an access track.
20 Elyn Avenue, North Wingfield: Two storey extension (revised scheme of previously approved application).
Croft House Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Demolition of existing stables, single storey extension, formation of a new garage and internal reordering to form a new bedroom.
11 Nethergreen Court, Killamarsh: Two-storey front extension.
62 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing bungalow and proposed four dormer bungalows with garages and one two-storey detached house with integral garage (revised scheme).
Land west of Dyche Lane and south of New Leaf Nursery, Dyche Lane, Coal Aston: Construction and operation of a battery energy storage system (BESS) and ancillary infrastructure, including creation of new access.
6 Hall Farm Gardens, Holmewood: Conversion of garage to living space, including alterations to fenestration.
Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:
33 Hilltop Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing garage to accommodate erection of a single storey side and rear extension. Alterations to rear fenestration. Internal remodelling. Car parking forecourt widened to accommodate three cars. Resubmission of previous approved application. Conditionally approved.
Moorview, Baslow Road, Eastmoor, Chesterfield: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed garage conversion incluiding alterations to openings. Certificate issued.
Sunset VIew, Main Road, Stretton: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.
Land west of Grinders Well Farm, Grinders Well Lane, Northedge, Tupton: Change of use of agricultural land to a dog exercise field and the erection of a field shelter and new fencing. Refused.