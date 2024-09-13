​These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

343 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: ​Urgent removal of ash tree due to velvet fungus and die back, tree poses danger due to risk of collapse onto highway.

30 Foljambe Road, Brimington: Removal of three self-seeded willows in rear garden of the property due to encroachment, excessive shading and risk mitigation. Trees to be replaced with shrubs.

96 Church Street North, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: 25% crown reduction of sycamore tree.

180 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Removal of lower branches of two Scots pine trees, crown lift ten trees to give clearance of 3.5m from ground level and crown clean to remove dead wood.

86 Highland Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Reduction of a total of five of the lowest branches of two oak trees by 2.5-3 metres.

Monkwood Community Centre, Monkwood Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Creation of a vehicular access, hardstanding for three parking spaces and a replacement ramp.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

23 Hillside Drive, Walton, Chesterfield: 2.3m crown reduction and 20% overall reduction in height and sides of ash tree which is encroaching on the roof of the house. Conditional permission.

Chesterfield College, Infirmary Road, Chesterfield: Work required on one ash tree to lift over road to 5m, work required on a second ash tree to remove significant deadwood. Conditional permission.

Telecommunications mast, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Removal of three trees to facilitate VMO2 Telecommunications upgrade.

Garden centre, Staveley Hall, Church Street, Staveley: Reduce by up to two metres the limbs of horsechestnut tree that are overhanging the wall to the neighbouring property. Conditional permission.

39 Vincent Crescent, Chesterfield: Removal of one cypress tree, one plum tree and one maple tree. Conditional permission.

The Limes, 161 Walton Back Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Crown thin two lime trees to a maximum of 20% throughout the crown, remove major dead wood and crown lift to 6m to suitable replacement branches. As part of the operation, branches growing towards 161 Walton Back Lane will be selectively thinned/reduced. Conditional permission.

14 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Attic conversion and erection of new dormer to rear elevation. Certificate of Lawful Proposed Use or Development granted.

4 Lowgates, Staveley: Demoltion of existing outbuilding and erection of a new store. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

14 Portland Street, Whitwell: Change of use from shop to dwelling. Alterations to remove shop front, replacement windows and doors, loft conversion with rooflights and new window to rear elevation.

40 MIll Street, Clowne: Demolish two extensions to rear, erection of single storey flat roof extension, new roof to replace existing flat roof, existing pitched roof to be repaired and internally insulated. The skin brick building is to be repaired, damp proofed and internally insulated. A new shop front with double glazed windows and door. Wc facilities and central heating installed. Solar panels to be fitted to the south facing aspect of existing pitched roof.

Alder House, Recreation Road, Shirebrook: Construction of nine houses.

Land between 2 Woodside Road and 13 Brookfield Crescent, Shirebrook: Constrution of two semi-detached houses.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

43 Southfields, Clowne: Garage conversion and dormer extension above. Granted conditionally.

Ilmarin, Station Road, Bolsover: Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two bed custom and self build single storey dwelling, garage to the front and rear garden building with canopy to the side. Granted conditionally.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

20 Moonpenny Way, Dronfield: Reduce/thin four silver birch trees, pollard one whitebeam and one maple, and reduce/trim two conifers. Approved.

18 Gardom Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey front extension. Conditionally approved.

53 Bents Lane, Dronfield: Construction of a side dormer extension. Conditionally approved.

Benstor, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Double garage to rear. Conditionally approved.

Woodside, Highstairs Lane, Stretton: Construct ground floor garden room to east elevation. Conditionally approved.

1 Freydon Way Calow: Single storey rear extension and first floor extension with dormer and juliet balcony. Conditionally approved.

Land north of Burns Drive and east of Southfield Drive on the south side of Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Residential development of 132 houses: Refused.