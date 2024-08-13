New four-bedroom show home opened at development in Holmewood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A housebuilder has opened a new four-bedroom detached showhome at a popular £60m development in Holmewood, near Chesterfield.

Housebuilder Avant Homes Central has opened a new four-bedroom detached showhome at its £60m Earl’s Park development in Holmewood, near Chesterfield.

Located on Tibshelf Road, the 247-home development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 12 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.

Prices range from £229,995 for the three-bedroom semi-detached Ripon house type to £384,995 for a five-bedroom detached Thornton.

Now open - Avant Homes has launched its Warlbrough showhome at Earl's Park

Interested buyers can now visit the popular four-bedroom Walbrough show home to see what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

On the ground floor, the Walbrough features a dedicated lobby space which leads through to a generously sized lounge area. A downstairs WC is accessible from the hallway.

At the back of the property, there is a large open-plan kitchen and dining area with integrated appliances and double French doors opening directly to the rear garden. The Walbrough also features an internal garage store space.

On the first floor, a large double bedroom features an ensuite shower room and two further single bedrooms are served by the family bathroom.

Modern living - the showhome's open-plan kitchen dining space leads out to the rear garden

Upstairs to the second floor, the main bedroom boasts an ensuite shower room available. There is also a flexible space which is ideal for a home office.

Avant Homes also has a range of incentives on selected homes at the development. This includes part exchange and a North East Derbyshire District Council-backed discount market sale (DMS) scheme, which offers eligible buyers 20 per cent off the market value price.

Avant Homes Central sales and marketing director, Dawn Bennett, said: “Our new Walbrough show home is an excellent opportunity for prospective buyers to see what we have on offer at Earl’s Park.

“We have a variety of house types available at a range of price points to accommodate different buyers, from those purchasing their first home, to families and downsizers.

Relaxing space - a generously sized lounge offers a place to relax and unwind

“As a business, we want to provide quality new homes for everyone, continuing to build new and thriving communities in locations people want to live in.

“We therefore look forward to welcoming potential customers to our Earl’s Park show home to discuss how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Earls Park’.