The housing market in north Derbyshire has seen some winners - and some losers

House prices increased slightly, by 0.9%, in Chesterfield in January, new figures show.

The average Chesterfield house price in January was £189,743, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on December.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.8%, but Chesterfield outperformed the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.

Chesterfield saw a small rise in average house prices

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Chesterfield rose by £18,000 – putting the area 19th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in South Derbyshire, where property prices increased on average by 16.5%, to £242,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Derbyshire Dales gained just 3.7% in value, giving an average price of £310,000.

In Bolsover, house prices increased slightly, by 0.4%., taking the average Bolsover house price in January to £158,327.

House prices dropped slightly, by 1%, in the Derbyshire Dales – but the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 3.7% annual growth.

The average Derbyshire Dales house price in January was £309,792.

There was no change in house prices in Erewash, despite an 8% annual growth in property values..

The average Erewash house price in January was £195,060.

Meanwhile house prices increased by 4.5% in North East Derbyshire in January, the figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 12.1% annual growth.

The average North East Derbyshire house price in January was £232,510, Land Registry figures show – a 4.5% increase on December.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North East Derbyshire rose by £25,000.

In Amber Valley, house prices increased by 3.2%, part of a longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.7% annual growth.