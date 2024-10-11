New era underway for Derbyshire housebuilder following successful takeover bid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire housebuilder Northwood Homes is laying the foundations for success following a successful takeover which has seen the developer recommence construction at a community-defining development in the village of Tupton.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northwood Homes, established in 2019, was acquired by MyPad, a Nottinghamshire residential developer specialising in land acquisition and the delivery of both partnership and private sector housing schemes in October of last year. Northwood’s inaugural development, Oak Fields, is situated in the Derbyshire village of Tupton - in close proximity to the market town of Chesterfield.

The development is now under construction once more, building the first phase of the approved scheme totalling 193 homes consisting of 2 and 3 bedroom bungalows, as well as 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of plots are now complete and the first phase of the site well underway, alongside a viewable showhome and dressed frontage looking onto Ankerbold Road.

Oak Fields, Tupton

MyPad’s Commercial Director, Tom Spink, is delighted to see the takeover of Northwood successfully completed and understands the potential for the brand and Oak Fields in both the short and long-term.

“Oak Fields holds tremendous potential and promises a diverse range of dwellings for commuters and families thanks to good transport links with Chesterfield, Derby, Sheffield and London,”.

He continues, “We’re also remaining respectful to local wildlife throughout the build programme with a number of initiatives in place to safeguard flora, fauna and habitats - including green spaces throughout the development and an open green space adjacent to the River Rother,”

“Ultimately we have made it our mission for this development to become one which transforms the lives of local people for the better.”