New era underway for Derbyshire housebuilder following successful takeover bid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northwood Homes, established in 2019, was acquired by MyPad, a Nottinghamshire residential developer specialising in land acquisition and the delivery of both partnership and private sector housing schemes in October of last year. Northwood’s inaugural development, Oak Fields, is situated in the Derbyshire village of Tupton - in close proximity to the market town of Chesterfield.
The development is now under construction once more, building the first phase of the approved scheme totalling 193 homes consisting of 2 and 3 bedroom bungalows, as well as 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom properties.
A number of plots are now complete and the first phase of the site well underway, alongside a viewable showhome and dressed frontage looking onto Ankerbold Road.
MyPad’s Commercial Director, Tom Spink, is delighted to see the takeover of Northwood successfully completed and understands the potential for the brand and Oak Fields in both the short and long-term.
“Oak Fields holds tremendous potential and promises a diverse range of dwellings for commuters and families thanks to good transport links with Chesterfield, Derby, Sheffield and London,”.
He continues, “We’re also remaining respectful to local wildlife throughout the build programme with a number of initiatives in place to safeguard flora, fauna and habitats - including green spaces throughout the development and an open green space adjacent to the River Rother,”
“Ultimately we have made it our mission for this development to become one which transforms the lives of local people for the better.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.