New Derbyshire homes ready to purchase

Work has started on Arkwood Living’s exclusive collection of new homes in the historic market town of Wirksworth, Derbyshire. Home buyers are now able to reserve the 30 beautifully designed two and three-bedroom homes at Mill View Meadows.

Househunters reserving before the showhome opening in July benefit from Arkwood Living’s Early Bird Scheme, allowing customers to personalise their new home from the start by choosing the specification and secure their preferred plot with just £150 deposit.

One of the available homes is the Arkwright, a stylish and spacious three bedroom mid-terrace home, featuring an open plan living and dining area with French doors opening out to the garden. The modern kitchen sits at the front of the property, an ideal spot for cooking, entertaining, and hosting with ease. The upstairs landing leads to a generously sized single bedroom and two double bedrooms, including the principal bedroom which offers a serene space to unwind with elegant finishes and a calming ambience, complete with space for wardrobes and storage, and the added luxury of its own ensuite.

Each home comes thoughtfully equipped with modern, sustainable features such as smart thermostats, solar panels, bike storage and electric vehicle charging points.

Mill View Meadows has a rich industrial heritage, located adjacent to the renowned Haarlem Mill, which dates back to the late 18th century and was one of the earliest water-powered cotton mills in the country. Situated on the edge of the Peak District, Wirksworth is a stunning place to explore, with miles of footpaths and trails for walking, cycling and climbing. The town is well served by public transport with Cromford railway station just three miles away for services to Nottingham, Derby and Matlock.

Named by the Sunday Times as the “best place to live in Derbyshire” and labelled a “property hotspot” by Derbyshire’s Bricks + Mortar estate agents, Wirksworth is one of Derbyshire's prettiest market towns with a thriving independent high street. With a year-round programme of events, as well as a great range of cafes, pubs and places to eat, residents will never be short of activities to participate in.

Andrew Dewberry, Managing Director at Arkwood Living, commented, "We’re delighted by the progress made at Mill View Meadows to date, and excited to start taking reservations from the many homebuyers who have expressed interest so far. With its rich history, stunning surroundings, and excellent transport links, Wirksworth is a wonderful place to call home.”

Carl Bridge, Managing Director of Bricks + Mortar Estate Agent, added, “Wirksworth is a hidden jewel in the Peak District crown. It’s an absolutely charming place to live; combined with Arkwood Living’s beautifully designed homes, we expect strong demand for the properties at Mill View Meadows.”

Work has commenced on clearing the site, paving the way for construction to begin. Prospective homeowners can look forward to viewing the stunning showhome, which is expected to be unveiled in the summer.

Interested buyers are encouraged to contact Bricks + Mortar on 0330 122 9960 to benefit from the Early Bird Scheme, or visit the Arkwood Living website for more information: https://www.arkwooddevelopments.co.uk/developments/mill-view-meadows/.