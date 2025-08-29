New Derbyshire homes ready to move into this Autumn with deposit from less than £5,000

Derbyshire home hunters are being encouraged to act fast to secure a high-quality two- three, or four-bedroom home, available with deposits starting below £5,000.

Located in Shirebrook, close to the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border, Platform Home Ownership’s high-quality development offers a balance of rural charm and urban convenience, nearby to many shops, schools, leisure facilities and green spaces.

Homes are available through Shared Ownership, an increasingly more popular route to owning a home outright, and Platform has seen over double the reservations through this affordable scheme at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Each home at Shirebrook demonstrates that thoughtfully designed properties, combining comfort, practicality, space and style are accessible without a large deposit.

Platform launched the first show home at Shirebrook earlier this year.

Through Shared Ownership, home seekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remainder, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model chosen.

This lowers the amount needed up front, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

One of the available homes at Shirebrook is the Asher, a spacious three-bedroom semi-detached property designed with modern living and flexibility in mind.

This property opens with a long ground floor entrance, leading to a bright living space at the front. At the rear is a contemporary kitchen and a separate dining room with double doors opening onto a turfed private garden. A downstairs cloakroom adds extra convenience.

Upstairs, the landing connects three well-proportioned bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with a shower over the bath. The Asher also includes integrated appliances, central heating, an electric vehicle charging point, double-glazed windows, allocated parking and a 10 year build warranty.

Natalie Bryant, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The Asher is a fantastic example of the quality and practicality we are offering at Shirebrook.

“With its generous layout, energy-efficient features and excellent location, it is ideal for first-time buyers, young families and downsizers alike.

“Interest remains high so we would encourage getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Shirebrook benefits from excellent transport links, with Mansfield just minutes away and direct routes to Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield. Residents can enjoy a friendly community atmosphere alongside access to cultural attractions, independent shops, high street stores, cafes, pubs and restaurants.

For more information or to arrange a viewing of The Asher at Shirebrook, visit www.platformhomeownership.com/development/shirebrook or call 0333 200 7304.

T&Cs apply.