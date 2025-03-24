New build homes taking shape in Chesterfield

Tenants are settling into new-build council homes in Middlecroft – with works on a further two properties now also complete.

Chesterfield Borough Council has handed over the keys to tenants for two three-bedroom properties on Ringwood Avenue and works on a further two two-bedroom bungalows at Court Place are also now completed and will be let to residents on the council’s housing register in the coming weeks.

Each of the completed properties has been designed to achieve an A-rated EPC (energy performance certificate) and fitted with an air source heat pump, which will supply hot water and heat the homes via underfloor heating – without the need for a gas boiler.

Solar panels have also been installed and have been designed to generate more energy than the properties are expected to use.

The bungalows all have level access and have also been designed so that lifts and ceiling hoists can be installed in the future. This means that the homes can remain fully accessible for tenants if their housing needs change – allowing them to remain living independently for longer.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We’re really pleased to see these properties being completed so that tenants can enjoy their new homes.

“Our contractors, Fortem Solutions Ltd continue to make great progress and we’re looking forward to welcoming more tenants to new properties over the coming months.

“When planning for these new build homes, we want to ensure that we can provide homes that meet the needs of our tenants both now and in the future – providing homes for life. That’s why we’ve designed these bungalows in a way that adaptations, such as installing lifts and hoists, can be installed easily should they be needed in the future which ensures people can live independently in their homes for longer.”

Dan Huxley, Site Manager at Fortem, said: “Fortem has engaged closely with our valued client establishing a collaborative approach to delivering these energy efficiency and adaptable dwellings. The new homes will certainly make a huge difference to the future tenants of Chesterfield”.

Other new homes being developed include four two-bed bungalows on Wensley Way, two two-bedroom houses on Paisley Close, and three two-bedroom houses at Aston Court.