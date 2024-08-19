New-build affordable bungalows plan for Derbyshire village sparks parish council's concern over access
Rykneld Homes has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for planning permission to build the affordable homes at Byron Grove in Stonebroom. The proposed bungalows would replace nine garages and parking space for residents and visitors.
Stonebroom Parish Council clerk Helen Dowson wrote: “The Parish Council are concerned about the access and egress from this site and the effect on parking in the surrounding area. Access for emergency service vehicles and the refuse collection vehicle is of great concern.”
A transport assessment report from Edwards and Edwards Consultancy Ltd states: “The proposal includes 14 car parking spaces for the seven dwellings, which accords to the parking requirements for two-bed dwellings. The layout of the site will allow all vehicles likely to require access to the site, to be able to enter, turn and then leave the site in a forward gear.
“Whilst the site access does not provide sufficient width to allow two vehicles to pass, the proposal is unlikely to result in any increased use of the access.
“An investigation into road traffic accidents, using CrashMap, shows that there has been no recorded personal injury road traffic accidents at the site access or indeed on any part of Byron Grove or its junction with Kingsley Crescent, in the latest five years of available data. The data covers 24 years, and this data shows that there has not been a recorded injury road traffic accident at the site access or on any part of Byron Grove since their records began in 1999.”
