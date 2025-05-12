Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

1 Storforth Lane, Chesterfield: Removal of existing rear conservatory and erection of single storey extension.

Methodist Church, Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Removal of door in west elevation and block up opening.

Land accessed from Farndale Road, Staveley: Reserved matters application for 11 industrial units in one detached and two terraced buildings with associated works.

Unit 15, Foxwood Industrial Park, Foxwood Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfeld: Area of existing cladding removed to north east elevation and new glazed units installed to match existing.

Northwood Tissue, Goytside Works, Goyt Side Road, Chesterfield: External alterations to warehouse building involving the replacement of the roof structure, outer wall structure and the cladding.

53 Barton Crescent, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single storey front extension.

143 Gloucester Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Front porch extension.

8 Burnbridge Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: One/two storey rear extension.

42 Frecheville Street, Staveley: Single storey front extension.

Town Hall, Rose Hill, Chesterfield: Installation of push bars to reception doorways.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

71 Grangewood Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield: Shop signage. Conditional permission.

Cavendish House, 590A Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Change of use from training and beauty salon to one to one dog grooming service. Conditional permission.

1 Foxbrook Drive, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey front extension to existing porch. Conditional permission.

6 Central Pavement, Chesterfield: Change of use from bank to licensed bar. Conditional permission.

46 Westbrook Drive, Chesterfield: Extension of main hip roof over existing flat roof extension and removal of redundant chimney above roof slope, erection of garage to replace existing flat roof car port to side, white rendering to top half of property and erection of handrail to existing flat roof balcony at rear, replacement/installation of external windows and doors. Conditional permission.

16 Barholme Close, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension to bungalow, with some internal remodelling and associated external works. External wall insulation and render/cladding to external walls, PV panels and rooflights. Conditional permission.

10 Southfield Avenue, Hasland: Erection of a two storey extension to front. Conditional permission.

Land at Prospect Park, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Two storey custody suite building with associated works and surface car parking for staff and visitors. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Rumbling Farm, Far Lane, Barlow: Prior notification for proposed storage barn for agricultural vehicles and machinery.

20 Belmont Park, Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Prune two yew trees.

Ashgate Hospice, Ashgate Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for refurbishment of existing timber windows including replacement of timber decay, repairs, area of reglazing. Also the introduction of internal secondary glazing installation to all windows.

Sharley Park Leisure Centre car park, Market Street, Clay Cross: Advertisement consent for display of four illuminated advertisements (one totem and three elevational).

76 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune one lime tree.

Ducksick Wood, off Woodnook Lane, Old Brampton, Chesterfield: Remove one ash tree.

Covered reservoirs, Main Road, Higham: Installation of a covered distribution service reservoir and temporary construction access point.

54 Churchside, Hasland: Rear single storey extension.

131 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single-storey rear extension.

2 Dronfield Road, Eckington: Dropped kerb at the front of the property.

11 Market Street, Clay Cross: Change of use from amusement arcade to a retail sales shop.

St Lawrence Parish Church, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Prune five beech trees and one false acacia.

Land east of 1 Main Road, Marsh Lane: Construction of stable attached to existing block of stables for equestrian use.

34 Baker Road, Wingerworth: Garage conversion into dining room/office space.

20 Highgate Drive, Dronfield: Lawful Development Certificate for a proposed single storey rear extension.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

33 Lea Road, Dronfield: Fell on sycamore tree and one ash tree, prune two lime trees and one copper beech tree. Unconditionally approved.

Gooseberry Farm, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for demolition of previously approved conservatory and replacement with new flat roof kitchen and lounge extension. Approved.

14 Sherwood Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear extension with pitched and flat roof areas. Conditionally approved.

19 Longcroft Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: Erection of a front facing porch. Conditionally approved.

24 The Fox Hollies, Shirland: Single storey extensions on two separate elevations. Conditionally approved.

14 Church Close, Wingerworth: Remove epicormic growth, crown thin and reduce one lime tree. Conditionally approved.

6 Field Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

132 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Demolition of existing rear porch and outhouse, single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

6 Hardstoft Road, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Advertisement consent for non-illuminated post mounted noticeboard. Conditionally approved.

15 Watermeade, Eckington: Single storey side link extension to garage, conversion of garage into habitable room and infilling of rear entrance of carport to form garage. Conditionally approved.

Harper Hill House, Harper Hill, Wingerworth: Demolition of commercial buildings and construction of one new dwelling with associated infrastructure, garaging, driveway and landscaped grounds. Conditionally approved.

Land to the north-west of Overholme Farm, Barlow Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of a section of existing barn (used for storage) to an events space with kitchen and toilet facilities. Refused.

3 Thornton Place, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: Roof lift with rear dormer loft conversion with roof windows to the front. Refused.

Former police house, Town End, Shirland: Change of use from shop/office to one bedroom studio. Refused.

Summerley Cottage, Summerley Road, Summerley, Apperknowle, Dronfield: Appeal against enforcement notice – dismissed on appeal. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

18 Prospect Avenue, South Normanton: Single storey side extension.

Unit B, Farmwell Lane, South Normanton: Retrospective planning application for the installation of four external air conditioning units.

1 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Creation of new doorway and two new window openings on rear elevation and internal alterations to create downstairs wc. Removal of part of the garden wall to create access for the home owners to all areas of the garden.

Annexe, Whitton Lodge, Chesterfield Road, Hardstoft: Lawful Development Certificate for existing occupation of Whitton Lodge Annexe and associated garden and parking areas as an independent permanent dwelling.

7 Recreation Road, Shirebrook: Change of use from shop to hot food takeaway and installation of a vertical extraction pipe to the rear.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

Bolsover Castle, Castle Street, Bolsover: Site a mobile catering trailer within the curtilage of a historic visitor attraction. Granted conditionally.

2-4 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Re submission for the first floor which includes four flats with altered layouts. Conversion of ground floor commercial unit to be divided into commercial units and the addition of two residential flats in the loft space. Granted conditionally.

2 Smithy Brook Road, Renishaw: Erection of new business units. Granted conditionally.

Unit to the rear of 47 Church Street, South Normanton: Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of storage space/unit to the rear of 47 Church Street, South Normanton. Certified lawful.