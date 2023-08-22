The application is for the first and second floors of 24-26 Knifesmithgate where Dolled Up formerly traded on the ground floor.

Permission for change of use from commercial, business and service to dwellings is in the hands of Chesterfield Borough Council, which has yet to rule on the application.

It follows a trend in recent years for more town-centre living – with former offices, shops and business premises being converted into flats – or using the space above ground-floor businesses as apartments.