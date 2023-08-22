New apartments plan for Chesterfield town centre
The application is for the first and second floors of 24-26 Knifesmithgate where Dolled Up formerly traded on the ground floor.
Permission for change of use from commercial, business and service to dwellings is in the hands of Chesterfield Borough Council, which has yet to rule on the application.
It follows a trend in recent years for more town-centre living – with former offices, shops and business premises being converted into flats – or using the space above ground-floor businesses as apartments.
In Chesterfield, premises such as the former magistrates court on West Bars have been converted into flats, while plans have recently been submitted to the borough council to convert the former sports bar off Holywell Cross in the town centre into flats. Condition permission has been granted to turn the bar, which was a former chapel, into nine apartments.