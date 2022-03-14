Housebuilder unveils brand new apartments for sale at Chesterfield’s Waterside Quarter development

Located off Brimington Road, the new apartments are available in three designs with prices ranging from £124,995 for a one-bedroom flat to £158,495 for a two-bedroom apartment.

The apartment building is located at the entrance of Waterside Quarter, but also sits in a private cul-de-sac close to the River Rother.

Each home across the three-storey buildings include an open-plan living space, double bedrooms and ample storage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avant Homes has unveiled brand new apartments at its £36m Waterside Quarter development in Chesterfield

Named The Stevenson, The Hepworth and The Tapton apartments, the homes also comprise a high-quality specification which features a designer kitchen with integrated appliances and boutique bathrooms with full height tiling.

Avant Homes Central sales and marketing director, Dawn Bennett, said: “Waterside Quarter is one of our most highly-anticipated developments within the region, so it’s exciting to launch our apartments to appeal even further to the wide range of buyers looking to purchase in Chesterfield.

“The Stevenson, The Hepworth and The Tapton are exclusive to Waterside Quarter and buyers won’t be able to find them at any of our other developments, so with the limited availability we’re sure they will receive great interest from commuters and first-time buyers, alike.”

Avant Homes has unveiled a range of design-led one and two-bedroom apartments for sale at Waterside Quarter in Chesterfield

Waterside Quarter forms a key part of the wider £340m Chesterfield Waterside project which is one of the UK’s largest regeneration schemes.

Once complete, it will feature 173-homes across a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Available homes at Waterside Quarter are currently priced from £124,995 for a one-bedroom apartment to £295,995 for a four-bedroom semi-detached home with three storeys.

For more information on Waterside Quarter visit www.avanthomes.co.uk/WatersideQuarter.

Named The Stevenson, The Hepworth and The Tapton, the Waterside Quarter apartments also comprise a high-quality specification which features a designer kitchen with integrated appliances and boutique bathrooms with full height tiling