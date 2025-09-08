What new-build plans are in store for your neighbourhood?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

9 Church Street, Staveley: Alterations to 9a and 9b Church Street and conversion of the former pharmacy to dental surgery, including external windows and renovation of shop frontage.

102 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Full planning application for the change of use from office and maisonette to House in Multiple Occupation comprising nine en-suite bedrooms (12 occupants) and associated external alterations.

13 West Bars, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing outbuildings, improvements to rear beer garden including decking, pergola, enclosures and associated works.

Whitting House, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington: Rebuilding of compromised retaining walls (significant collapse) and change of material from brick to steel reinforced concrete block, replacement of damaged mixed concrete/asphalt forecourt with wholly concrete surface, installation of surface water drainage, installation of 2.1m high palisade security fencing to the front perimeter, with sliding vehicular access gate, and side pedestrian gate, erection of 5.5 m high pole on front boundary with security cameras and area lighting and illuminated sign on the front perimeter indicating the businesses occupying each of the four units. Erection of illuminated sign board.

39 Cumberland Drive, Newbold: Reduction of sycamore tree.

37 Steeple Grange, Chesterfield: Single storey extension between front of dwelling and garage.

Barrow Hill Primary School, Station Road, Barrow Hill: Remedial works to resolve damp issues and replacement of single glazed windows.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

42 Netherleigh Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Fell weeping silver birch due to crowding and blocking of access. Split decision with conditions.

Fields House, Dock Walk, Chesterfield: Reduce the overall canopy of a row of 14 purple plum trees and a row of four purple plum trees by 2.5m and crown lift up to 2.5m. Conditional permission.

29 Cromwell Road, Chesterfield: Crown lift multi-stem beech away from garden furniture and crown thin by 20%. Conditional permission.

188 Somersall Lane, Chesterfield: Remove one ash tree. Conditional permission.

1 Swallowtail Road, Chesterfield: Detached garage. Conditional permission.

1 Mansfeldt Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Replacement of existing carport with a new carport with tiled roof with solar panels and front porch canopy.

54 Netherfield Road, Chesterfield: Infill of storm porch and formation of increased driveway including ground level alterations. Conditional permission.

Customer Service Centre, 85 New Square, Chesterfield: Building, car park and directional signage. Conditional permission.

2-14 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Conversion of first, second and third floor into a self-contained mixture of one-two bedroom apartments totalling 20 units and conversion of ground floor furniture showroom into 10 smaller retail units. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Twin Oaks Hotel, Church Lane, Heath: Environmental Impact Assessment screening opinion for an application for a transport hub site for BNG, hotel (extended), commercial vehicular charging points, private vehicle charging points, ancillary fast food kiosk outlets, ancillary farm shop focused towards use by public transport passengers, commercial drivers welfare facility.

Honeycroft. Mansfield Road, Heath: Fell one pine tree.

Land to the south-east of Lings Farm, Birkin Lane, Temple Normation: Environment Impact Assessment screening opinion for a proposed solar farm and battery energy storage system development.

Hallgate Farm, Hallgate Lane, Pilsley: Battery energy storage system including associated infrastructure, engineering works, drainage, cabling, landscaping and access.

Hawthorn House, Main Road, Heath: Prune one hawthorn and one cherry tree.

Trent Titanium Ltd, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Prior notification of two former industrial buildings to be demolished and concrete slab to be broken up.

The Bungalow, Pratthall, Cutthorpe: Lawful development certificate for the use of the property as a dwelling, without compliance with agricultural occupancy condition.

2 Park Farm, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune one beech tree.

Haybarn, Dark Lane, Ashover Hay, Ashover: Rear garden room.

Westwick House, 5 Westwick Lane, Holymoorside: Raise the canopy to 3m on seven horse chestnut and four evergreen trees.

Lime Tree Cottage, Moor Road, Ashover: Listed building consent to remove timber framed double glazed sliding door within 1986 extension and replace with stone infill panel, fixed glazed window and opening casement sidelight.

8 Church Street, Dronfield: Prune five sycamore trees.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

7 Southgate Court, Eckington: Prune one silver birch tree and one maple tree. No objection.

75 Burns Drive, Dronfield: Single storey side and rear extension to create dining kitchen. Conditionally approved.

8 Gables Close, Holmewood: Prune three sycamore trees. Conditionally approved.

Kimberley, Clay Lane, Clay Cross: Front extension and porch, rear 4m single storey extension, drive widened for three cars, increased drop kerb and block paving with self-drain. Conditionally approved.

19 Skimmer Street, Holmewood: Garage conversion. Conditionally approved.

14 Ravensdale Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing conservatory and replaced with a single storey full width extension. Conversion of existing garage into new bedroom area. Demolition of existing porch. New single storey store area to the side of the property. Conditionally approved.

36 Lea Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and internal wall and proposed new single storey rear and side extension, with roof windows to front and rear. Conditionally approved.

11 West Street, Dronfield: Conversion of existing attic space into bedroom extension and snug, with two dormer windows to the rear. Conditionally approved.

72 Windsor Drive, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of replacement 1.5 storey four-bedroom dwelling with external garage. Conditionally approved.

Application submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Ivy Cottage, Kingsway, Hodthorpe: Erection of detached dwelling.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

Willow Tree House, Church Hill, Blackwell: Removal of three trees. Determine not to make a tree preservation order.

66 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Loft conversion with rear flat roof dormer and Velux windows to front. Certified lawful.

39 Low Common, Barlborough: Retention of raised steps and platform. Granted unconditionally.

149 Alfreton Road, Newton: Single storey rear extension. Granted conditionally.

11 Regent Street, Clowne: Single storey extension to rear and garage extension to side. Granted conditionally.

120 St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: Two storey side extension. Granted conditionally.

12 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Extension to existing dropped kerb. Granted conditionally.

142 Town Street, Pinxton: Two storey front and rear extension. Granted conditionally.

48 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Retention of the canopy and porch to the front and proposed single storey orangery to the rear. Granted conditionally.

Unit 21, Crags Industrial Park, Morven Street, Creswell: Change of use from repair maintenance of vending machines to storage, maintenance and cleaning of private ambulances. Granted conditionally.

The Stables, Featherbed Lane, Bolsover: Change of use from grazing land to parking and manoeuvring area for adjacent traveller site including new vehicular access. Granted conditionally.

*The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk

Batemans Mill Hotel, Mill Lane, Old Tupton: Retrospective application for siting an InPost locker within hotel car park. Conditionally approved.

The Derbyshire Suite Centre, Derby Road, Clay Cross: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to front elevation of Tanning Lounge. Conditionally approved.