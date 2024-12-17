New affordable homes for Ashbourne

Work has begun on 35 new high-quality, sustainable homes in Ashbourne. Developed by Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) in partnership with MyPad, the scheme will offer much-needed affordable housing for local families.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Sited on the old airfield off Cavendish Drive, the development will be a mix of two and three-bedroom homes, including six thoughtfully designed bungalows and 29 houses. 17 homes will be available for shared ownership – part rent, part buy - and the remaining 18 for affordable rent. The homes are expected to be complete in winter 2025.

MyPad will construct the homes, that’ll be built to energy rating A standard. With no gas on-site, the homes will be fitted with air source heat pumps, enhanced insulation, and advanced double-glazed windows. Along with EV charging points for each home and PV panels reducing energy bills for residents and supporting Derbyshire Dales District Council’s commitment to a greener future.

NCHA and MyPad recently met with Derbyshire Dales District Council for a tour of the site.

A site with fantastic countryside views.

Rob Cogings, Director of Housing at Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “The provision of affordable homes remains the council’s top priority and this development follows another recently completed affordable homes development at the former Dove Garage site on Mayfield Road, also in Ashbourne. All affordable homes for rent and shared ownership can be viewed online at www.home-options.org. These new homes will be advertised later in 2025.”

Claudine Edwards, New Business and Development Manager at NCHA, said: “This development reflects our commitment to building homes that are both affordable and environmentally friendly, in line with our sustainability targets. With rising energy costs, these homes will provide residents with lower living expenses and a reduced carbon footprint. We’re proud to bring this new housing scheme to Ashbourne, addressing local housing needs while paving the way for a sustainable future.”

John Turner, Land and Partnerships Director at MyPad, said: “We’re delighted to have started another project in partnership with NCHA. This development will provide a range of high quality and efficient homes to meet the growing need for affordable housing in Ashbourne. We’re now fully focused on build to allow the handover of the first completed homes in summer 2025.”

The new homes will complement an existing affordable housing scheme nearby, also owned by NCHA, ensuring strong community connections and continuity in the area.

Work begins at the site.

The scheme contributes to NCHA‘s Strategic Partnership with Homes England, to deliver new, affordable homes across the East Midlands.

Early expressions of interest for the shared ownership properties can be made to NCHA Sales by emailing [email protected]. For rented properties register at www.home-options.org.