New 81-bed “luxury” care home with gym, library, cinema and salon set to arrive in Derbyshire town
Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of a development site with planning permission for an 81-bedroom care home in Clay Cross.
The scheme, delivered by Minton Care Ltd, has been prepared for a three-storey care home development.
The care home has been thoughtfully designed to incorporate a number of amenities for residents, including en suite bedrooms, a range of lounge and dining spaces, a hair salon, a gym, a library, a cinema and activity room, a café and landscaped gardens.
Following a confidential sales process by Christie & Co, the site has been purchased by LNT Care Developments for an undisclosed price – with plans to complete the home in 2025.
Keeley Sharp, Strategic Land Director at LNT Care Developments, said: “We are delighted to be developing a 66-bed LNT care home in Derbyshire this year. Once complete in Q2 of 2025, the luxury facility will provide a much-needed choice of quality care for the surrounding communities whilst complementing our existing and emerging pipeline within the region.”
Sara Hartill, Associate Director – Healthcare Investment & Development at Christie & Co, added: “After a competitive marketing process, we are delighted to have sold this market-leading site in Clay Cross, Derbyshire, to LNT.
“The site benefits from a superb location within the town and will undoubtedly provide excellent care for the local community. We look forward to visiting the finished scheme in due course and working with Minton Care Ltd going forward as they bring further quality care development opportunities to the market.”
