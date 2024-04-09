New 81-bed “luxury” care home with gym, library, cinema and salon set to arrive in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of a development site with planning permission for an 81-bedroom care home in Clay Cross.

The scheme, delivered by Minton Care Ltd, has been prepared for a three-storey care home development.

The care home has been thoughtfully designed to incorporate a number of amenities for residents, including en suite bedrooms, a range of lounge and dining spaces, a hair salon, a gym, a library, a cinema and activity room, a café and landscaped gardens.

This photo shows what the care home will look like when complete. Credit: Powell Dobson Architects

Following a confidential sales process by Christie & Co, the site has been purchased by LNT Care Developments for an undisclosed price – with plans to complete the home in 2025.

Keeley Sharp, Strategic Land Director at LNT Care Developments, said: “We are delighted to be developing a 66-bed LNT care home in Derbyshire this year. Once complete in Q2 of 2025, the luxury facility will provide a much-needed choice of quality care for the surrounding communities whilst complementing our existing and emerging pipeline within the region.”

Sara Hartill, Associate Director – Healthcare Investment & Development at Christie & Co, added: “After a competitive marketing process, we are delighted to have sold this market-leading site in Clay Cross, Derbyshire, to LNT.

