Tilia Homes has been given conditional permission by the borough’s planning authority to situate “V-Stack” signage on land to the east of Linacre Road, Holme Hall to promote the 301 new homes that will be built on the Forest Edge complex.

The go-ahead follows a letter of concern from Ian Jones who lives at 3 The Grange, Ashgate and wrote to the council on behalf of two sets of neighbours who in their nineties and himself. Mr Jones, who lives opposite the entrance to Forest Edge, said that he had been unable to find out the proposed location of the flagpoles and gantry and requested that they not be erected directly in front of the three properties which would be solely affected by the development. Planning consent for the signage remains valid for five years from August 15, 2023.

In other planning news, Action For Children has had a condition lifted that limited the operation of premises at 45 Queen Street, Chesterfield to respite care.

A covering letter from architects employed by the charity and submitted to the borough council said that the property was formerly used as a residential short term breaks project for young people aged 16-21. The unit provides overnight accommodation for four young people with provision for a fifth person on emergency short-term placements.