'Most unusual and interesting property' in desirable Derbyshire village is on sale for £615,000

House-hunters seeking a characterful home where 18th century charm blends with modern day living should take a look at this beautiful property tucked away in a sought-after Derbyshire village.
By Gay Bolton
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:24 BST

Higham Dairy Farm on Bumpmill Lane, Shirland is described by marketing agent Green & May as a “most unusual and interesting property”. The house is believed to have been built in 1750 and boasts latched internal doors, exposed timber floors and beams to the ceiling.

On the market for £615,000, the five-bedroom farmhouse has two dining kitchens, a lounge with stunning staircase and fabulous fireplace, a sitting room with open fire, a conservatory and a utility room. There are two shower rooms, one serving the master bedroom, and a family bathroom.

The property is warmed by oil fired central heating while solar panels on an annexe provide an income stream of approximately £1,800.

An orchard, lawns and a walled cobbled courtyard are contained within the grounds.

For further details on Higham Dairy Farm, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call 01773 420253.

Historic charm

Family mealtimes

Double delight

Statement piece

