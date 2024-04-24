Higham Dairy Farm on Bumpmill Lane, Shirland is described by marketing agent Green & May as a “most unusual and interesting property”. The house is believed to have been built in 1750 and boasts latched internal doors, exposed timber floors and beams to the ceiling.

On the market for £615,000, the five-bedroom farmhouse has two dining kitchens, a lounge with stunning staircase and fabulous fireplace, a sitting room with open fire, a conservatory and a utility room. There are two shower rooms, one serving the master bedroom, and a family bathroom.

The property is warmed by oil fired central heating while solar panels on an annexe provide an income stream of approximately £1,800.

An orchard, lawns and a walled cobbled courtyard are contained within the grounds.

For further details on Higham Dairy Farm, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call 01773 420253.

Historic charm Higham Dairy Farm retains its 18th century heritage which is blended with modern day living.

Family mealtimes A generously proportioned dining kitchen has fitted storage units, contrasting work surfaces, a built-in oven and grill with electric induction hob and extractor canopy over.

Double delight A second dining kitchen has a range cooker, fitted storage units, beams to the ceiling and a cosy window seat overlooking the garden.

Statement piece This eye-catching and unusual staircase is built from English elm wood.