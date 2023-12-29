North Derbyshire and Peak District villages have always been among the most desirable places to make your home.

The area has places of outstanding natural beauty – and having the likes of Chatsworth as your neighbours doesn’t hurt either!

One of the unexpected side effects of the global pandemic was to send many city dwellers running to the countryside for more space and a better standard of living – which has just made living in the north Derbyshire even more attractive.

We spoke to Carl Bridge, managing director of Derbyshire’s Bricks + Mortar estate agents, for his expert view on which are the area’s property hotspots and most desirable villages to live in – as well as how much it will cost you to move there.

Chesterfield A resurgent town centre, ambitious plans for growth in the town, proximity to the Peak District and perhaps also the successful football team are creating a real feelgood factor. You'll have far more success finding a home to buy here and the average price in 2023 was £211,000.

Holymoorside This village on the edge of the Peak District is a pretty jumble of cottages and detached homes, with average house prices of £312,000 in 2023. Affordable options on Gallery Lane provide entry-level housing in this historic village.

Matlock Eternally popular with residents and tourists alike, house prices rose 4% to £328,000 in 2023. Yet it's possible to get a home with a view for as little as £125,000 (a 2 bedroom flat in High Court listed with us being evidence of this) whilst 3-4 bedroom homes with views in and around Smedley Street can be found for under £350,000.