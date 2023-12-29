News you can trust since 1855
With picturesque street scenes, three fantastic pubs, great cafes and shops and a thriving, friendly community, Ashover remains extremely sought-after…if you can find a house to buy! This is reflected in the fact that only three houses sold in 2023 but several more are coming to market in 2024.

Most desirable places to live in the Peak District and north Derbyshire in 2024

North Derbyshire and Peak District villages have always been among the most desirable places to make your home.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 29th Dec 2023, 14:47 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 14:48 GMT

The area has places of outstanding natural beauty – and having the likes of Chatsworth as your neighbours doesn’t hurt either!

One of the unexpected side effects of the global pandemic was to send many city dwellers running to the countryside for more space and a better standard of living – which has just made living in the north Derbyshire even more attractive.

We spoke to Carl Bridge, managing director of Derbyshire’s Bricks + Mortar estate agents, for his expert view on which are the area’s property hotspots and most desirable villages to live in – as well as how much it will cost you to move there.

A resurgent town centre, ambitious plans for growth in the town, proximity to the Peak District and perhaps also the successful football team are creating a real feelgood factor. You’ll have far more success finding a home to buy here and the average price in 2023 was £211,000.

1. Chesterfield

A resurgent town centre, ambitious plans for growth in the town, proximity to the Peak District and perhaps also the successful football team are creating a real feelgood factor. You’ll have far more success finding a home to buy here and the average price in 2023 was £211,000. Photo: Brian Eyre

This village on the edge of the Peak District is a pretty jumble of cottages and detached homes, with average house prices of £312,000 in 2023. Affordable options on Gallery Lane provide entry-level housing in this historic village.

2. Holymoorside

This village on the edge of the Peak District is a pretty jumble of cottages and detached homes, with average house prices of £312,000 in 2023. Affordable options on Gallery Lane provide entry-level housing in this historic village. Photo: Google

Eternally popular with residents and tourists alike, house prices rose 4% to £328,000 in 2023. Yet it’s possible to get a home with a view for as little as £125,000 (a 2 bedroom flat in High Court listed with us being evidence of this) whilst 3-4 bedroom homes with views in and around Smedley Street can be found for under £350,000.

3. Matlock

Eternally popular with residents and tourists alike, house prices rose 4% to £328,000 in 2023. Yet it’s possible to get a home with a view for as little as £125,000 (a 2 bedroom flat in High Court listed with us being evidence of this) whilst 3-4 bedroom homes with views in and around Smedley Street can be found for under £350,000. Photo: Derbyshire Times

House prices rose another 9% in 2023 to £368,000 as Darley Dale remains extremely sought-after. Good transport links, parks, countryside walks and Peak Rail are just some of the attractive features of this village, located between Matlock and Bakewell.

4. Darley Dale

House prices rose another 9% in 2023 to £368,000 as Darley Dale remains extremely sought-after. Good transport links, parks, countryside walks and Peak Rail are just some of the attractive features of this village, located between Matlock and Bakewell. Photo: Google

