Modern meets history in a Grade II-listed 500-year-old Derbyshire cottage - yours for £375k
A two-bedroom “manor house” dating back five centuries – but “modernised to a high standard” – is now on the market.
Yopa Nottinghamshire is marketing the 16th Century, Grade II-listed cottage, where highlights of the “very unique and desirable” property include a master bedroom with ensuite, a character dining/kitchen, and rear private patio/garden “with scenic views”, plus “planning permission for a third bedroom, garage and utility room”.
The property, on Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith, is now on the market for offers in the region of £375,000 to £400,000.
A Yopa spokesman said: “The property comprises of an entrance hall with original Jacobean staircase, beamed ceilings, lounge with feature fireplace and cast iron electric stove/fire and beamed ceiling, dining / kitchen with feature log burning stove and beamed ceiling, cloakroom and access to a large cellar.
“There is a first-floor lounge with cast iron electric stove/fire and beamed ceiling and a family bathroom with teardrop bath. The top floor boasts a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and bedroom two, both with beamed ceilings.
"It is located in a much-sought-after village of Upper Langwith, which has easy access to local amenities and major link roads including the M1 and A1.”
For more information, see yopa.co.uk/properties/details/321436