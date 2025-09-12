New-build properties require planning permission (photo: Adobe Stock)

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

57 Acorn Ridge, Walton, Chesterfield: Detached rear garden building/gym/workshop/shed.

100 Moorland View Road: Garage conversion and extension with new pitched roof to provide ground floor bedroom/shower room.

The Brimington Surgery, Church Street, Brimington: Extension of dormer roofs to provide increase in second floor area.

45 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Crown reduction to beech tree.

Footpath outside 544 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Two digital 75ins LCD display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.

Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Crown clean one common lime tree and a group of Norway maple and sycamore trees, pollard one common lime tree.

Footpath outside 2-4 Corporation Street, Chesterfield: Two digital 75ins display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.

Adjacent Penmore House, Hasland Road, Hasland: Pruning of tree.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Grove Hill, 136 St Johns Road, Newbold: Removal of dead sycamore tree. Conditional permission.

2 Westbrook Drive, Chesterfield: Removal of dead tree. Conditional permission.

Terminus Bowling Club, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Work to two groups of sycamore trees and to two cypress trees. Conditional permission.

Huws Gray Buildbase, Newbold Road, Newbold: Use of site as a builders merchant, comprising trade counter, warehousing, parking, storage and open storage uses. Certificate of Lawful Use or Development (CLUD) granted.

21 Westmoor Road, Brimington: Use of the land to site a mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwelling house. Certificate of Lawful Use of Permitted Development (CLOPUD) granted.

19 Aviemore Close, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Cut all trees and branches which overhang the property back to nearest suitable point so as not to encroach onto property resulting in an overhang of less than 2m at any point. Conditional permission.

Ark Tavern, Chesterfield Road, Brimington: Works to a group of three beech trees, two ash trees and a single beech tree. Conditional permission.

1 Swithland Close, Hasland: Single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, materials to match existing house. CLOPUD granted.

Land adjacent to 65 St Johns Road, Newbold: Erection of four two bedroom apartment with associated parking and amenity space. Conditional permission.

Zachrome Works, Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Single storey infill extension between office/factory building and factory building with external alterations to these buildings. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Morley, Highstairs Lane, Stretton: Proposed 16m2 of timber decking to the rear of the existing bungalow at a height of 1.2m to 0m above sloping ground.

7 Betony Close, Killamarsh: Extend dropped kerb.

125 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Alterations to existing garage to form large office area/store together with extending the existing car port with a new pitched roof to office section and plastic roof to car port.

Little Orchards Farm, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Single storey lightweight glazed porch to the front of the property.

Wine Tavern Farm, Coldharbour Lane, Ashover: Demolition of existing house and erection of a replacement house with associated works (package treatment plant).

28 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield: First floor rear extension and detached garden room to rear.

25 Elm Tree Drive, Wingerworth: Single storey rear extension, garage conversion, and window alterations.

Land approximately 100m west of Yew Tree Farm, Quarry Lane, Woolley Moor: Retention and completion of an existing structure to form a hay, feed and implement store.

Trent Titanium Ltd, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Reserved matters application for the appearance and lancscaping of the proposed foodstore pursuant to outline application.

Baxter House, Stretton Road, Tansley: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed construction of timber stable building.

The Oaks, 170 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Single storey extension to create garage and gymnasium.

Land east of Unstone House and railway line, Whittington Lane, Unstone: Part retrospective application for formation of manege.

36 Springfield Road, Barlow: Ground floor front and rear extensions.

3 School Lane, Marsh Lane: Removal of two existing steps and replacement by three new steps (four risers) together with a new large landing, partially enclosed by a new front wall and a new side wall, additionally an external short stairlift will be installed to assist access.

Land to the north and west of The Poplars, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Replan of the site, with an additional 48 plots bringing the total number of plots to 195 for phase two, including a mixture of bungalows, one bedroom maisonettes, two, three and four bedroom houses, all with off street parking.

11 Heath Avenue, Killamarsh: Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed conversion of an integral garage to living accommodation.

34 Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Pruning of tree.

32 Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Pruning of tree.

79 Meadow Road, Clay Cross: Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed levelling of parking space and building of new garage.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Lark Rise, New Road, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a dual pitched single-storey rear extension. Approved.

7 Ash Close, Killamarsh: Erection of a two-storey side extension and a single-storey rear extension to the existing dwelling, along with associated minor internal alterations. Conditionally approved.

66 Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton: Replacement of temporary building to accommodate games and meeting rooms associated with wider supported living accommodation. Conditionally approved.

14 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Pruning of two silver birch trees. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

The Farmhouse, Carnfield Wood Farm, Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Replace all windows, 16 in total, to heritage grain wood effect uPVC windows (no trickle vents).

14 Sutton View, Hillstown, Bolsover: Demolition of detached garage and outbuilding and erection of a two storey extension to the side.

80 Central Drive, Shirebrook: Erection of garage.

36 Alfreton Road, Westhouses: Single storey extension to form garage.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

61 Main Street, Shirebrook: Change of use from vacant salon/beauty shop to micro pub. Granted conditionally.

Land south of Model Village, Creswell: Signage (two totem, six flags, two double sided, leaderboard, two show home signs and letters to showhome and sale suite). Granted conditionally.

Outbuilding east Of 1 Rockside Cottages, North Road, Clowne: Demolition of existing vacant bookmakers shop and replacement with new one-bedroomed apartment. Granted conditionally.