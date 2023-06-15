A young Labrador saved from a house fire and being cared for by charity workers in Chesterfield is among 12 dogs looking for new homes.

One-year-old Nora shows no signs of her past nightmare, even though she must have heard the alarm, smelled the smoke and seen the glow of the flames.

"You might assume that such a trauma would leave its scorch marks upon her, mind and body, and yet it has done no such thing” says a post on the RSPCA website. “Nora is every bit as lovely and as friendly and as vivacious as her picture makes her look. The only fires now are the ones she lights in the hearts of all who meet her.”

Nora is up for adoption and is being cared for by Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA while she waits for a forever home with a loving owner.

Heart-breaking stories about dogs being cruelly beaten or living in squalid conditions have been also been highlighted by the charity.

Two lurchers, two foxhounds, an Akita, a Staffordshire bull terrier and several cross-breeds are currently being looked after at the Chesterfield shelter.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA, said: “We are extremely busy as always, however more so this year due to the amount of large breed dogs being signed over to us. We are also seeing an increase of dogs with behavioural issues, anxiety and nervousness which takes time, care and training from our amazing dedicated staff and volunteers.

"We are asking if anyone is thinking of adding a dog to their family to consider us first to see who would be the perfect fit.”

To register your interest in adopting a dog, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

1 . Collage Maker-15-Jun-2023-02-27-PM-7582.jpg Nora, Boy and Elf, clockwise from left, are being cared for at the RSPCA shelter in Chesterfield. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Diego Diego was rescued from a squalid home not fit for humans, let alone animals, with rubbish and household items littering a floor caked in dirt. The cross-breed male is now one year and six months old, a gentle giant of a dog who is daft and blubbery in equal measures. He loves going for walks, games and playing with toys. Diego could live with children aged 11-15 years but would prefer to be the only dog in the house. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Boy Cruelly beaten repeatedly before he was rescued, Boy's yearning for the human touch defies his miserable past. The three-year-old lurcher loves all humans whether they be big, small, old or young. He needs someone with him most of the time. Boy could live with children aged 11 to 15 years but would prefer not to share his new home with a dog or a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Stanley Stanley had been living in some kind of scrapyard and had damaged skin and infected ears when he arrived at the RSPCA shelter. The seven-year-old male cross breed still bears the scars of a rough life on the outside but inside he is pure goodness. The personable and friendly dog will need an owner who can work on his basic training Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Photo Sales