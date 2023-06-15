Meet adorable Nora the Labrador saved from house fire and 11 other rescue dogs looking for homes at Chesterfield RSPCA
One-year-old Nora shows no signs of her past nightmare, even though she must have heard the alarm, smelled the smoke and seen the glow of the flames.
"You might assume that such a trauma would leave its scorch marks upon her, mind and body, and yet it has done no such thing” says a post on the RSPCA website. “Nora is every bit as lovely and as friendly and as vivacious as her picture makes her look. The only fires now are the ones she lights in the hearts of all who meet her.”
Nora is up for adoption and is being cared for by Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA while she waits for a forever home with a loving owner.
Heart-breaking stories about dogs being cruelly beaten or living in squalid conditions have been also been highlighted by the charity.
Two lurchers, two foxhounds, an Akita, a Staffordshire bull terrier and several cross-breeds are currently being looked after at the Chesterfield shelter.
Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA, said: “We are extremely busy as always, however more so this year due to the amount of large breed dogs being signed over to us. We are also seeing an increase of dogs with behavioural issues, anxiety and nervousness which takes time, care and training from our amazing dedicated staff and volunteers.
"We are asking if anyone is thinking of adding a dog to their family to consider us first to see who would be the perfect fit.”
To register your interest in adopting a dog, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk