Magnificent Victorian house with £3.75million price tag in desirable Derbyshire village offers period charm and comforts of modern living
Boasting many of its period hallmarks, the six-bedroom property has original fireplaces, cornices and ceiling roses.
The property on Church Road, Quarndon was renovated in 2019 with a new roof and boiler, rewiring, new insulation and replacement of all windows. There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, CCTV, security alarms and wiring for a sound system.
Luke Billson, of Savills who is marketing the property, said: “An offering such as Quarndon Hall is truly a rare visitor to the market in this highly desirable village and as such is already creating a lot of excitement and interest.”
The accommodation elegantly blends period and modern detailing, with generously proportioned open plan spaces providing ample room for entertaining at home. The layout affords six bedrooms over the first and second floors, plus three well-appointed bathrooms.
There is a gym, attached garaging, cellars and storage space with annexe potential.
Magnificent gardens contain an Italianate-style temple and cascading ponds.
A brick building in the grounds has planning permission to be converted into residential accommodation should potential buyers wish to action it.
