Quarndon Hall, a spectacular Victorian house standing in 5.7 acres of grounds in a charming Derbyshire village, is on the market for £3.75million.

Boasting many of its period hallmarks, the six-bedroom property has original fireplaces, cornices and ceiling roses.

The property on Church Road, Quarndon was renovated in 2019 with a new roof and boiler, rewiring, new insulation and replacement of all windows. There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, CCTV, security alarms and wiring for a sound system.

Luke Billson, of Savills who is marketing the property, said: “An offering such as Quarndon Hall is truly a rare visitor to the market in this highly desirable village and as such is already creating a lot of excitement and interest.”

The accommodation elegantly blends period and modern detailing, with generously proportioned open plan spaces providing ample room for entertaining at home. The layout affords six bedrooms over the first and second floors, plus three well-appointed bathrooms.

There is a gym, attached garaging, cellars and storage space with annexe potential.

Magnificent gardens contain an Italianate-style temple and cascading ponds.

A brick building in the grounds has planning permission to be converted into residential accommodation should potential buyers wish to action it.

For further information, contact Savills at 0115 934 8020.

1 . Quarndon Hall, Quarndon Quarndon Hall sits in 5.7 acres of grounds containing magnificent gardens. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The bespoke kitchen holds ample base and wall storage, in addition to glass fronted display cabinets, open shelving units and a central island with breakfast bar seating and retractable power sockets. Appliances include a full height integrated fridge, undercounter freezer, a microwave, steam oven, two warming drawers, a wine cooler and coffee machine. There is also a separate range style oven with induction hob and extractor above. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Open-plan living This open plan family space to the rear elevation encompasses a charming snug area, garden room, a dining space and the kitchen. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Garden room The garden room has pillars made of Derbyshire grit stone, a roof light and a circular section with a cupola affording stunning 270-degree views of the gardens. Photo: Savills Photo Sales