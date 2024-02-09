Longstone Hall at Great Longstone is a characterful eight-bedroom mansion set in an estate of around 12.5 acres including formal gardens, parkland and grazing land.

Dating back predominantly to the 17th century, the Grade II listed mansion is a prime example of classic Georgian architecture and presents handsome south and east facing elevations of mellow brick with stone dressings which are an impressive sight when viewed from the sweeping driveway.

Internally, the elegant three-storey property has grandly proportioned and beautifully decorated rooms, many of which have tall sash windows and wooden shutters. A spectacular wood panelled Oak Room is a highlight of the accommodation.oom

The hall enjoys wonderful views over its extensive grounds which include a walled garden and generous lawned areas and to the Peak District beyond. A long driveway provides two points of entry to the grounds, with a turning circle to the south and ample parking for several cars.

Grazing land extends to 8.75 acres and is subject to a rolling Farm Business Tenancy currently in contract until April 2024.

Longstone Hall is marketed by Fisher German, call 01530 658797, and listed on the Zoopla website.

1 . Longstone Hall The stunning country house is set in formal gardens with views of the Peak District beyond. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Grand entrance A tree-lined driveway sweeps up to the elegant hall. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Front aspect There is a turning circle and ample parking space in front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales