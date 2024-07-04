The stone built property at South Lodge Gardens, South Lodge Court is inviting offers in the region of £825,000. Marketing agent Wilkins Vardy said: “One of the standout features of this residence is the stunning orangery and fantastic garden room with mezzanine level, both providing a picturesque view of the landscaped plot surrounding the house.”

Accommodation includes a breakfast kitchen, dining room and a living room. Generously sized bedrooms, three of which have en-suites, ensure that everyone has their own private sanctuary.

The rear garden contains a corner summerhouse, paved patios/seating areas, rockery, lawn with borders and beds of mature plants and shrubs.

There is a double garage and off-street parking.

Further details on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, are available by calling Wilkins Vardy on 01246 383354.

1 . Well placed The property at South Lodge Gardens is in the catchment area for Brookfield School.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Casual dining The breakfast kitchen is fitted with cream Shaker style wall and base cabinets with complementary granite work surfaces. There is an island unit with Belfast sink. An American style fridge/freezer, dishwasher and range cooker with concealed extractor over are included in the sale.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Formal meals The dining room with underfloor heating leads to the breakfast kitchen and garden room.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Great view The view from the garden room which has underfloor heating and a tiled floor.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales