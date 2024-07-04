The stone built property at South Lodge Gardens, South Lodge Court is inviting offers in the region of £825,000. Marketing agent Wilkins Vardy said: “One of the standout features of this residence is the stunning orangery and fantastic garden room with mezzanine level, both providing a picturesque view of the landscaped plot surrounding the house.”
Accommodation includes a breakfast kitchen, dining room and a living room. Generously sized bedrooms, three of which have en-suites, ensure that everyone has their own private sanctuary.
The rear garden contains a corner summerhouse, paved patios/seating areas, rockery, lawn with borders and beds of mature plants and shrubs.
There is a double garage and off-street parking.
Further details on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, are available by calling Wilkins Vardy on 01246 383354.