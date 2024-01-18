Luxury living, with balcony, annexe, spa and gym for under £1 million on Derbyshire border

Perhaps your dream family home looks something like this – six bedrooms, a balcony, air-conditioning, an annexe, swim spa, hot tub, gym, summer house, spacious gardens and breathtaking countryside views.

All for under a million and all on your doorstep. What’s more, there are plans in place to build a 2,000 square foot dormer bungalow on the two-acre site too, adding even more potential for the future.

Sounds too good to be true, but such luxury living adds up to this detached property, just over the Derbyshire border on Church Lane, Selston, which is on the market for £960,000 with Kirkby-based estate agents Your Move.

Positioned along a country lane in a semi-rural area on the outskirts of the peaceful village, the location is perfect, with fields and walks on your doorstep, excellent links to the M1 and short journeys to towns such as Kirkby, Eastwood and Alfreton.

The immaculate, detached property is finished to a high standard throughout, with luxurious touches such as oak doors, air-con in three of the bedrooms and a gem of a modern, open-plan kitchen that includes a dining area and snug that leads to a fantastic balcony.

The ground floor also features four reception rooms, including a large lounge or living room, plus a sun room and a study, office or playroom and downstairs WC. The first floor houses five double bedrooms, with the master boasting an en suite bathroom, as well as a family bathroom.

The annexe can be found on the lower ground floor, offering additional living space, including a kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom, plus a gym and store rooms.

The spa and hot tub, housed within their own cabin, and summer house are part of a large, stunning rear garden that also features a wooded area with mature trees. The front exterior contains a tandem garage, with roll-top electric doors, and ample off-street parking space.

Seeing is believing, so check out our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Church Lane, Selston Is this the definition of luxury living? A six-bedroom family home on a two-acre site at Church Lane, Selston, which is on the market for £960,000 with Kirkby-based estate agents, Your Move. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Welcome inside The inviting front entrance to the £960,000 property on Church Lane, Selston. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Modern open-plan kitchen The highlight of the ground floor is this modern, open-plan kitchen that embraces a dining area, which is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining guests, and also a snug. Note the engineered oak flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Top-of-the-range appliances The sparkling kitchen boasts top-of-the-range appliances, such as a rising extractor fan, two hide-and-slide ovens, a combi-microwave, a steamer, under-counter fridge, double fridge freezer, wine fridge, induction hob and waste disposal system. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales