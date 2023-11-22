A luxurious five-bedroom show home at the exclusive Van Dyk Village, near Clowne, has been released onto the market.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The impressive Knightsbridge II show home, which features 2,300 square feet of living space and a double detached garage, has been released for sale as the development comes further toward completion, this is one of just 4 detached homes still available to buy at the unique village being created by Jones Homes off the A619 between Chesterfield and Worksop.

The detached five-bedroom house has been professionally decorated throughout and includes all flooring, light fittings, curtains and blinds, wall coverings, pictures, mirrors and fitted bedroom furniture and a focal fire with surround.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to purchase a truly exceptional family home which looks stunning after being dressed and decorated by a team of expert interior designers.

The Knightsbridge II show home which is on sale at Jones Homes’ Van Dyk Village development, Clowne.

“The Knightsbridge II show home comes with a host of added extras including an upgraded kitchen with quartz worktops, upgraded tiling throughout, a home audio system and a CCTV security system. This incredible property is available to buy at £749,995 and is ready to move into straight away.

“This double-fronted luxury family home not only looks fantastic but also occupies an enviable position as it overlooks the central public open space and has a clear view of the Manor House, the architectural focal point of Van Dyk Village.”

The Knightsbridge II show home has a spacious ground floor featuring a large contemporary open-plan kitchen and family room which leads to a garden room with bi-fold doors to the back garden. There is a separate dining room with a bay window and a 20-foot-long living room which has bi-fold doors to the garden. A study, a convenient utility room and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs there are two en suite bedrooms and three further bedrooms which share a family bathroom. The back garden is professionally landscaped and looks out onto existing woodland.

The kitchen and family room inside the Knightsbridge II show home, which is on the market for £749.

Jayne said: “As well as the Knightsbridge II show home, we also have a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes currently available. Like the Knightsbridge II, they are all part of our Signature Collection - a range of properties that demonstrate the highest level of design and specification with luxurious extras as standard.

“This unique rural community is being created to look and feel like a traditional English country village which has developed over time. Every home on the development has been carefully considered, offering a streetscape of both natural and artificial stone alongside a mixed blend of traditional brick colours and render, ensuring a look that's designed to complement the natural surroundings.”

There is currently a selection of three, four and five-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Van Dyk Village, with prices starting at £299,995.