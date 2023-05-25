Lovely bungalow that overlooks Chesterfield Canal and has an external office
The three-bedroom property on Shireoaks Road, just over the Derbyshire border in Shireoaks, is on the market with estate agents William H.Brown, who are inviting offers of more than £400,000.
A spokesperson for the company described the location, by the Chesterfield Canal, as “fantastic” and said the bungalow is “fabulously presented”.
"This really is one not to be missed,” they added, so please check out our photo gallery below which reveals all.
An added asset is a wonderful, modern external office, with a storage room connected.
In brief, the interior of the property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, conservatory, bathroom and WC, as well as the three bedrooms.
Outside, the sights and sounds of the canal are accompanied by a lawned and enclosed garden with a paved seating area, a triple-length garage with space for three cars, and a driveway providing off-street parking space for up to seven cars.
After flicking through our photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.