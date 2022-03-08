Look at this beautifully presented three-bedroom house at Holymoorside with countryside views

On the market for £450,00, the property on New Road has fabulous views of the countryside.

The detached house contains generous living space and there is a landscaped garden for children to play in.

An extended kitchen-diner is the heart of the home and contains integrated appliances and bi-fold doors opening onto a decked terrace.

Ground floor accommodation includes a lounge and utility room.

The double bedrooms have plenty of space for stand-alone or fitted furniture. The master bedroom has an en-suite.

The enclosed garden overlooks open fields.

