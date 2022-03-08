Look at this beautifully presented three-bedroom house at Holymoorside with countryside views

On the market for £450,00, the property on New Road has fabulous views of the countryside.
The detached house contains generous living space and there is a landscaped garden for children to play in.
An extended kitchen-diner is the heart of the home and contains integrated appliances and bi-fold doors opening onto a decked terrace.
Ground floor accommodation includes a lounge and utility room.
The double bedrooms have plenty of space for stand-alone or fitted furniture. The master bedroom has an en-suite.
The enclosed garden overlooks open fields.
To book a viewing, contact the agent Redbrik on 01246 563 060.