The four-bedroom detached house at Northwood Lane, Darley Dale, is on the market for £720,000.

Look at these stunning views of the Peak District from stone-built four-bedroom house - on the market for £720,000

Bask in far-reaching views across the Peak District National Park from the comfort of this stunning stone-built detached house with four bedrooms.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:50 am

The property on Northwood Lane, Darley Dale has a fabulous wraparound conservatory, gardens and patio terrace.

Listed on the website Zoopla as delightfully spacious, the house has a large sitting room and a dining kitchen. The master bedroom has an ensuite.

There is a double garage and off-road parking.

This beautiful property, which is on the market for £720,000, is situated midway between Matlock and Bakewell with both towns being under five miles away.

To arrange a viewing call Sally Botham Estates on 01629 358006.

1. Conservatory

Take in the stunning views of the Peak District National Park and Derwent Valley.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Dining kitchen

The dining kitchen has a range of units in a light wood finish with cupboards, drawers and basket drawers set beneath a timber-effect worksurface with tiled splashback. There are glass-fronted display cabinets and wall-mounted storage cupboards. A range cooker has a five-burner gas hob and a double width oven with extractor hood overhead. There is an integral dishwasher.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Utility room

Storage cupboards are set beneath a timber-effect worksurface with a tiled splashback. There is connection for a washing machine and space for other white goods. The gas boiler is situated in the utility room.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Dining hallway

Double-glazed casement windows look out over the gardens and to the views beyond. A hardwood ledged and braced batten door opens onto the rear of the property. The room has wood-effect Amtico flooring and a staircase leading to the first floor.

Photo: Zoopla

