Look at these stunning views of the Peak District from stone-built four-bedroom house - on the market for £720,000

The property on Northwood Lane, Darley Dale has a fabulous wraparound conservatory, gardens and patio terrace.
Listed on the website Zoopla as delightfully spacious, the house has a large sitting room and a dining kitchen. The master bedroom has an ensuite.
There is a double garage and off-road parking.
This beautiful property, which is on the market for £720,000, is situated midway between Matlock and Bakewell with both towns being under five miles away.
1. Conservatory
Take in the stunning views of the Peak District National Park and Derwent Valley.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Dining kitchen
The dining kitchen has a range of units in a light wood finish with cupboards, drawers and basket drawers set beneath a timber-effect worksurface with tiled splashback. There are glass-fronted display cabinets and wall-mounted storage cupboards. A range cooker has a five-burner gas hob and a double width oven with extractor hood overhead. There is an integral dishwasher.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Utility room
Storage cupboards are set beneath a timber-effect worksurface with a tiled splashback. There is connection for a washing machine and space for other white goods. The gas boiler is situated in the utility room.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Dining hallway
Double-glazed casement windows look out over the gardens and to the views beyond. A hardwood ledged and braced batten door opens onto the rear of the property. The room has wood-effect Amtico flooring and a staircase leading to the first floor.
Photo: Zoopla