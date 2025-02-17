We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend the happiest places to live across Derbyshire – and we received votes for a number of different towns and villages.
11 of the places that were ranked among the best areas to live in Derbyshire by respondents are listed below – is there anywhere you think we should add?
1. Happiest places to live
These are some of the happiest places to live across the county. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Bolsover
Sharon Thornton said: “Bolsover - lovely village, gorgeous views and lovely people.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Hathersage
Heather and Arnie Page said: “Hathersage was the happiest place growing up, still is a lovely village.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. Belper
Rebecca Berridge said: “I grew up in Belper and also a small village called Stanley Common, both beautiful places.” Photo: Brian Eyre