Local housebuilder wins prestigious national award

Redrow East Midlands’ The Nook, on Egginton Road, was recognised for having the ‘Best Interior Design Show Home in Derbyshire’ in the UK Property Awards 2023.

Now in its 30th year, the UK Property Awards recognise the highest standards of quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. The winners are carefully chosen by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, chaired by House of Lords members Lord Best and Lord Waverley.

Responsible for the impressive win was the five-bedroom Blenheim, which starts from £795,000 A double-fronted home, half-timbered eaves and a traditional chimney stack gives the home a regal appearance while inside, is a high-spec, large open-plan haven, perfect for any modern family.

The five-bedroom Blenheim has been named 'Best Interior Design Show Home in Derbyshire'

On the ground floor, at the front of the home, a stylish lounge and separate dining room are perfect for dinner parties and time spent relaxing. While spanning the width of the property, the spacious main kitchen, dining and family room are perfect for bringing everyone together – and large bi-folding doors flood this space with natural light.

Upstairs there are five double bedrooms, including the envy-inducing main bedroom, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. There is also a second bedroom with an en-suite and a luxurious family bathroom.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director at Redrow East Midlands, said: “We’re delighted that the Blenheim has been named ‘Best Show Home in Derbyshire’ – it’s a fantastic achievement.

“The win is a testament to the quality of the homes we have available not just at The Nook, but across the region, and a perfect demonstration of the Redrow difference which sets us apart from our competitors.

The home features an impressive full-width kitchen, dining and living area

“We’re incredibly excited for the awards ceremony in November and keeping our fingers crossed that we achieve a five-star award which will see us competing globally at the International Property Awards!”

Redrow has won 11 awards in the UK Property Awards 2023, recognising excellence across the country and will find out on 10 November whether any of its winners have achieved the highest level of accolade, the five-star award, at a glamorous ceremony in London.

Located just eight miles from Derby, six miles from Burton-Upon Trent, and with key travel routes within easy reach, the new development will offer village surroundings combined with a well-connected location. The Nook really is perfectly placed for first-time buyers, growing families and commuters alike.