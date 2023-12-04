Local estates agent New Oak Estates receives national recognition at the EA Masters 2024
Every year, a rigorous assessment is carried out of every estate and letting agent in the country. There are 13,080 estate agencies and each one is assessed for property marketing, customer service and results, including how quickly they sell or let, and percentage of price achieved compared with other agents in the same location.
The very best agents are listed in The Best Estate Agent Guide – a website for landlords and sellers to help them choose who to sell or let their property.
On Tuesday 7th November the results of this year’s assessment were announced at the Best Estate Agent Guide Awards and New Oak Estates was among those recognised and received a GOLD AWARD for Sales & Lettings
New Oak Estates was delighted to be recognised for their dedication to providing the very highest levels of service. Director Paul Flitter commented “great marketing achieves great results, and customer service is always our primary focus. We are delighted with our achievements and thrilled to have been recognised, as among the best in the country”.
Home-movers and landlords can search for those estate and letting agents that made the grade in their area by visiting bestestateagentguide.co.uk or by looking out for the distinctive winners marks.
For further information, please contact us 01246 211 646 or [email protected].