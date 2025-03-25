The property on Shatton Lane, Shatton has extensive gardens and surrounding land extending to approximately 17 acres. Now on the market for £2.2million, this exceptional countryside retreat offers an opportunity to live a quiet life and soak up incredible views.
The beautifully presented house has the wow factor from the moment you step through the front door where you’re greeted by a stunning glass entrance hallway.
A new kitchen has a large island and an expansive open-plan living space with built-in banquette seating.
There is a spacious study area and a large living room which are complemented by a fourth mezzanine-level bedroom with its own en-suite shower room.
Three double bedrooms each have an en-suite bathroom while the master suite boasts a dressing area and countryside views.
Beautiful finishes throughout and underfloor heating complement the 4,100 sq ft of accommodation.
The nearest rail station is at Hope where commuters can reach Sheffield or Manchester in less than an hour.
For more details on the property, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, contact Spencer estate agent on 0114 697 6017.
