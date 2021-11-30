List of most expensive houses currently for sale in Derbyshire

Ever wanted to take a look at Derbyshire’s hottest properties currently on the market? Well, here they are!
1. Burbage House, Upper Padley, Grindleford
This six bedroom, six bathroom detached house in Hope Valley is currently listed for a price of £2,000,000.
2. Burlington Road, Buxton
A seven bedroomed house in Buxton; it also features a library/billiards room. It's up for sale for a price of £1,995,000.
3. Bonsall Lane, Winster, Matlock
This house only (!) contains four bedrooms, but also features a stable in the garden - it's perfect for horse lovers and will cost £1,750,000.
4. Longford Lane, Longford, Ashbourne
This five bedroom, £1,675,000 detached house is also grade II listed building.
