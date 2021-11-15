List of most expensive houses currently for sale in Chesterfield

Using Zoopla for reference, we’ve listed the top eight most expensive properties that are currently for sale in Chesterfield. See any that you fancy?
1. Belfit House, Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth
This fully detached, five bedroom house currently listed for £1,100,000.
2. Apple Trees, Lancaster Road
This isolated £1,000,000 house features six bedrooms and a huge garden area.
3. Cromwell Road
Complete with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, this £850,000 abode is also very close to two primary schools.
4. Narrowleys Lane, Ashover
Located on Narrowleys lane, this five bedroom house is priced at £775,000.
