List of most expensive houses currently for sale in Chesterfield

Here’s a list of all the most expensive houses currently for sale in Chesterfield, according to Zoopla.

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 15th November 2021, 3:30 pm

Using Zoopla for reference, we’ve listed the top eight most expensive properties that are currently for sale in Chesterfield. See any that you fancy?

1. Belfit House, Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth

This fully detached, five bedroom house currently listed for £1,100,000.

2. Apple Trees, Lancaster Road

This isolated £1,000,000 house features six bedrooms and a huge garden area.

3. Cromwell Road

Complete with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, this £850,000 abode is also very close to two primary schools.

4. Narrowleys Lane, Ashover

Located on Narrowleys lane, this five bedroom house is priced at £775,000.

