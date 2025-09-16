Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, has featured Derbyshire in its updated Best Places to Live guide for 2025 – naming 10 towns and villages that are a cut above the rest.
These are the 10 spots across Derbyshire and the Peak District that were ranked as the best places to live – is there anywhere else you think should have been included?
1. Bakewell
Bakewell was ranked as the best place to live in Derbyshire - being recommended by Muddy Stilettos for its picturesque location and range of great pubs, cafes and restaurants. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Hathersage
Hathersage finished in second place, and was described as an ideal place to live for keen hikers, cyclists and climbers - with some of the most popular walking routes in the Peak District in close proximity to the village. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Belper
Belper rounds out the top three places to live across the county. It was praised for its great high street and schools - and was recommended for those searching for a town that offers easy access to the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Ashbourne
Ashbourne was ranked among the best places to live in Derbyshire, winning plaudits for its bustling high street, idyllic setting and the annual Royal Shrovetide football match. Photo: Google