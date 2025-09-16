Lifestyle experts have chosen the 10 best places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District – with one town ranked as the clear winner

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:53 BST
The 10 best places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been revealed – with one town ranked head and shoulders above the rest.

Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, has featured Derbyshire in its updated Best Places to Live guide for 2025 – naming 10 towns and villages that are a cut above the rest.

These are the 10 spots across Derbyshire and the Peak District that were ranked as the best places to live – is there anywhere else you think should have been included?

Bakewell was ranked as the best place to live in Derbyshire - being recommended by Muddy Stilettos for its picturesque location and range of great pubs, cafes and restaurants.

1. Bakewell

Bakewell was ranked as the best place to live in Derbyshire - being recommended by Muddy Stilettos for its picturesque location and range of great pubs, cafes and restaurants. Photo: Anne Shelley

Hathersage finished in second place, and was described as an ideal place to live for keen hikers, cyclists and climbers - with some of the most popular walking routes in the Peak District in close proximity to the village.

2. Hathersage

Hathersage finished in second place, and was described as an ideal place to live for keen hikers, cyclists and climbers - with some of the most popular walking routes in the Peak District in close proximity to the village. Photo: jason chadwick

Belper rounds out the top three places to live across the county. It was praised for its great high street and schools - and was recommended for those searching for a town that offers easy access to the Peak District.

3. Belper

Belper rounds out the top three places to live across the county. It was praised for its great high street and schools - and was recommended for those searching for a town that offers easy access to the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ashbourne was ranked among the best places to live in Derbyshire, winning plaudits for its bustling high street, idyllic setting and the annual Royal Shrovetide football match.

4. Ashbourne

Ashbourne was ranked among the best places to live in Derbyshire, winning plaudits for its bustling high street, idyllic setting and the annual Royal Shrovetide football match. Photo: Google

