Land at Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: Discharge of condition regarding compliance with ecological measure in relation to an application for the erection of an electric vehicle charging station with ancillary uses including retail and food and drink with associated electrical infrastructure, car parking and landscaping.

24 Cromford Drive, Staveley: Erection of rear balcony.

5 Melrose Close, Chesterfield: Flat roof single storey rear extension to semi detached house.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

57 Walton Drive, Boythorpe: Root pruning and pollarding due to damage to paths and blocked light. Conditional permission.

366 Brimington Road, Tapton: Discharge of condition regarding drainage in relation to an application for the erection of a detached dwelling with integral garage. Discharge of planning conditions.

659 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Remove existing pergola top and install a plain tile roof and enclose the sides to make a potting shed and garden workroom. Conditional permission.

168 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Retrospective consent for the creation of slate blue block paving driveway. Conditional permission.

33 Brimington Road, Tapton, Chesterfeld: Discharge of conditions regarding landscaping, surface water, vehicle parking, bin storage and materials in relation to an application for the erection of a detached dwelling with integral garage. Discharge of planning conditions.

307 Brimington Road, Tapton, Chesterfield: First floor side extension. Conditional permission.

17 Caernarvon Close, Walton, Chesterfeld: Two storey side extension.

Markham Arms, Dorset Drive, Brimington: Alterations and change of use from public house to five flats and shared facilities. Conditional permission.

57 Norbriggs Road, Woodthorpe, near Staveley: Proposed single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Bungalow, 131 Mansfield Road, Temple Normanton: Raise ridge height, add porch to front and roof extension with new gable and Juliet balcony to rear.

The Old Town Hall, 21-23 Church Street, Dronfield: Installation of two CCTV cameras to the side of the building covering the rear of the site.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Land between 1 St Leonards Place and Shirland Primary School, Park Lane, Shirland: Non-material amendment in relation to application for relocation of bin area and shed plot 8, engineering plans for private external levels and private plot drainage. Approved.

Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield: Non-material amendment in relation to application for plot 69 and 70 moved to east by 1200mm to pull them out of an easement so they can be built. Approved.

5 Falkland Rise, Dronfield: Single storey rear and side extensions and front bay extension. Conditionally approved.

Unstone Plant Centre, Main Road, Unstone: Retrospective application for the erection of a replacement building and creation of level plant display area. Conditionally approved.

37 New Road, Wingerworth: Pruning of oak tree. Conditionally approved.

25 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: First floor side extension with roof window, single storey rear extension and detached garage to front (revised scheme of previously approved application). Conditonally approved.

Land to the east of Propsect House, Highstairs Lane, Stretton: Discharge of condition regarding public art in relation to application for provision of affordable housing.

The Sycamores, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Application to fell t wo ash trees. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

41 Appletree Road, Stanfree: Removal of existing buildings, previously used for haulage yard and outline consent for three dwellings.

51 Birchwood Lane, South Normanton: Conversion of existing attic space, rooflights to front elevations, dormer window to rear elevation, insertion of window in gable end.

Whaley Thorns Primary School, Portland Road, Nether Langwith: Installation of new boiler plant room and gas mete r.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

73 Bainbridge Road, Bolsover: Single storey extension to front elevation. Granted conditionally.

Land adjacent to Station Road, Creswell: Public art sculpture. Granted conditionally.